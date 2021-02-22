North America and Western Europe hold the highest market potential in the global automotive brake system & components market due to the well-established automobile manufacturers in these regions. China is struggling with sluggish growth in the manufacturing industry, hence growth prospects for the brake components market in the country are limited. A medium market growth is expected in Eastern Europe and Latin America, while India holds promising growth in the global automotive brake system and components market. Growth potential in Japan is expected to remain steady over the coming decade. These are just some of the interesting findings presented a new Future Market Insights report on the global automotive brake system & components market titled “Automotive Brake System & Components Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027.” In the course of this market study, we have observed that continuous product innovation is the key strategy of major players to enhance their customer base and market share. We have further observed that a well-structured and efficient supply chain network is key to augment customer outreach.

Global Automotive Brake System & Components Market: Forecast Factors

Upsurge in vehicle parc will increase demand in the automotive brake system & components market

Increase in automobile production and sales across the globe will boost the market for automotive brake components

Transportation growth from a worldwide perspective is on a steady growth rate promising better prospects for the sale of automotive brake components

Growth in trade between countries has boosted the automotive brake system & components market

Rise in global GDP is likely to have an effect on the automotive brake system & components market with a low to medium impact

Report Structure

The report covers the important factors driving the growth of the global automotive brake system & components market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments shaping the dynamics of the global automotive brake system & components market and other insights across various key segments. The report identifies the drivers and restraints impacting the evolution of the global automotive brake system & components market. Changing trends are also analysed and incorporated in the report to equip readers with exhaustive information about the market resulting in better decision making. Macroeconomic factors that directly and indirectly affect the progress of the global automotive brake system & components market are also incorporated in the report.

Market Segmentation

By Sales Channel By Vehicle Type By Region OEM Drum Brake

Disc Brake

Aftermarket Brake Booster

Master Cylinder

Drum Brake Drum

Brake Shoe

Wheel Cylinder

Disc Brake Rotor

Caliper

Brake Pad Passenger Car

LCV

HCV North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

3. Global Automotive Brake Components Market Analysis Scenario

3.1. Market Volume Analysis

3.1.1. Market Volume Forecast (‘000 Units), 2016–2027

3.1.2. Lifecycle Analysis

3.2. Pricing Analysis

3.2.1. Regional Weighted Average Price by OEM, 2016

3.2.2. Regional Weighted Average Price by Aftermarket, 2016

3.3. Market Value Analysis

3.3.1. Market Value Forecast (US$ Mn), 2016–2027

3.3.2. Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2016–2027

4. Market Overview

4.1. Component Supplier

4.2. Manufacturer

4.3. Distributors / Retailers

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Macroeconomic Factors

5.1.1. Global Vehicle Sales Y-o-Y Growth

5.1.2. Global Vehicle Parc (‘000 Units)

5.1.3. Global Vehicle Production (‘000 Units)

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Supply Side Drivers

5.2.2. Demand Side Drivers

5.3. Restraints

5.4. Forecast Factors – Relevance and Impact

6. Global Automotive Brake Components Market Analysis and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2017-2027

6.1. Introduction

6.1.1. BPS Analysis By Sales Channel

6.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison By Sales Channel

6.1.3. Absolute $ Opportunity By Sales Channel

6.2. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume(‘000 Units) Forecast By Sales Channel

6.2.1. OEM

6.2.1.1. Disc Brake

6.2.1.2. Drum Brake

6.2.2. Aftermarket

6.2.2.1. Brake Booster

6.2.2.2. Master Cylinder

6.2.2.3. Drum Brake

6.2.2.3.1. Drum

6.2.2.3.2. Brake Shoe

6.2.2.3.3. Wheel Cylinder

6.2.2.4. Disc Brake

6.2.2.4.1. Rotor

6.2.2.4.2. Caliper

6.2.2.4.3. Brake Pad

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index By Sales channel

Research Methodology

Market volume is inferred through in-depth secondary research and validated from industry experts through primary interviews. Each interview is thoroughly analysed and average market volume is deduced and reconfirmed prior to incorporating in the report. The average price of brake components is inferred across all the seven assessed regions. The market value of the global automotive brake system & components market is thus calculated from the data deduced from the average selling price and market volume. For the 10-year forecast of the global automotive brake system & components market, various macroeconomic factors and changing trends have been observed, giving an idea about the future of the market. Other important factors considered to arrive at market forecast are the size of the current market, inputs from the supply side and the demand side and other dynamics shaping the scenario of the market.

In the compilation of the report, the forecasts are conducted in terms of CAGR, while other important criteria such as year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity have also been considered presenting readers with crystal clear insights and future opportunities in the global automotive brake system & components market. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, automobile production, automobile sales, vehicle parc, and urbanisation have been considered while forecasting this market. Component wise weighted Average Selling Price (ASP) has been considered to deduce market values. Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting market numbers.

