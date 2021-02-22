Future Market Insights has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Automated Guided Vehicle Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2018, and key prospects over the forecast period 2019 to 2029.

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Future Market Insights to arrive at various estimations and projections of the Automated Guided Vehicle Market, both at global and regional levels. The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Automated Guided Vehicle Market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Industry

The automotive market growth is anticipated to be hampered owing to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. The market growth declined drastically when the manufacturing units experienced shutdowns for months and a deficiency in raw materials supply and shortage of human resources Owing to the ongoing crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the production, and supply chain activities have seen a minor slump. However, the market is likely to face a swift turnaround as the economy starts to stabilize.

Automated Guided Vehicle Market: Market Participants

Most of the manufacturers in the automated guided vehicle market are strategically focusing on the Asia Pacific market. Key market players in the automated guided vehicle market, such as JBT Corporation, Kion Group AG, Kuka AG, Daifuku Co., Ltd., and Omron Adept Technologies, Inc., are focusing on expanding their presence in regional markets to fulfill the growing demand for automated guided vehicles from end-use industries, such as automation, logistics, manufacturing, and others.

Automated Guided Vehicle Market: Taxonomy

By Technology

Laser Guidance

Magnetic Guidance

Infrared Guidance

Wire Guidance

Inertial Guided

Optical Guided

By Application

Transportation

Distribution

Storage

By Vehicle Type

Unit Load Carrier

Pallet Truck

Assembly Line Vehicle

Tow Vehicle

Forklift Truck

Light Load Trasporters

By End Use

Logistics

Healthcare

Automotive

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Aerospace

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

