Moisture Barrier Bags Market: Outline

The growing popularity of effective packaging solutions has brought many new packaging types to the forefront. A proper packaging mechanism is essential for any product to maintain its safety and quality. On the basis of all these aspects, different packaging types are gaining immense popularity among many industries. Moisture barrier bags are one of them. These bags are popular among a large number of end-users due to their properties. Thus, the moisture barrier bags market is expected to expand at a promising CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Moisture barrier bag is a type of packaging that ensures protection against damage caused due to moisture, grease, humidity, and other airborne contaminants. These bags have decreased oxygen transmittal rate and low moisture vapor transmission rate. These products are preferred by a large number of industries due to their properties such as high tensile strength and assurance of good shelf life.

Moisture barrier bags are made from different materials such as paper, plastic (polyester, nylon. Polyethylene), and aluminum foil. They are available in different packaging types such as gusseted bags and flat bags. These bags are available in different capacities such as up to 10 kg, 10-15 kg, 15-20 kg, 20-25 kg, and above 25 kg. Based on product type, the moisture barrier bags market can be segmented into poly moisture barrier bags, static shielding, and volatile inhibitors.

The increasing utilization of moisture barrier bags across industries such as electrical and electronics, food and beverages, chemical and fertilizers, pharmaceuticals and medical, and others may bring tremendous growth prospects for the moisture barrier bags market during the assessment period.

Moisture Barrier Bags Market: Competitive Insights

The moisture barrier bags market has numerous players and is highly competitive. The players indulge in intense competition. The players indulge in strategic collaborations such as mergers, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships. These collaborations help in increasing the influence of the players in the moisture barrier bags market.

Furthermore, focus on expansion activities will also help the players in the moisture barrier bags market to increase their revenues.

Some well-entrenched players in the moisture barrier bags market are;

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj,

Twin Rivers Paper Company LLC & Billerudkorsnäs Ab,

Protective Packaging Corporation Inc,

Flexopack SA,

Sonoco Products Company,

Pacific Packaging (Far East) Pte Ltd,

3M

ProAmpac LLC.

Moisture Barrier Bags Market: Key Trends

Research and development activities are expected to bring transformational changes in moisture barrier bags. The players in the moisture barrier bags market are trying to inculcate new technologies and formulations for reducing the hazardous effects on the environment due to plastic packaging.

The food and beverage segment is expected to gain a larger share in terms of end-users. The pandemic led to disruptions across a large number of sectors. The food and beverage segment was allowed to function as it came under the ‘essential items’ category. This factor kept the demand steady for moisture barrier bags.

However, the decline in production due to the shutting down of moisture barrier bags production units caused great loss. The decline in demand from other end-users also attracted immense losses for the moisture barrier bags market. Nevertheless, the relaxations in lockdown restrictions are helping the moisture barrier bags market to bounce back.

Moisture Barrier Bags Market: Regional Dimensions

The moisture barrier bags market in Europe is anticipated to gain a larger share in terms of regional contribution. The growing popularity of moisture barrier bags in the region may serve as a prominent growth factor. Asia Pacific’s moisture barrier bags market is expected to emerge as the second-largest regional contributor on the basis of the increasing demand from numerous countries in the region.

