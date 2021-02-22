Explosive Detection Drone: Introduction

Explosive Detection Drones continue to gain momentum with increased security issues, particularly for airports, jails, nuclear power plants, and various government facilities and infrastructure. Through tracking and analyzing electronic signals to obtain essential information, Explosive Detection Drones are conveniently able to recognize the vast majority of threats. Explosive Detection Drones create minimal noise and are capable of operating in small and confined spaces. Such factors are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the Explosive Detection Drone market over the forecast period.

Explosive Detection Drone: Market dynamics

Digitization and technical developments in drone technology are key factors expected to drive the demand for Explosive Detection Drone market during the forecast period. The global defense industry focuses on designing technologies capable of monitoring, detecting and combating enemy forces. Explosive landmines have cost the lives of hundreds in many nations. The primary goal is not only to find clearly exposed landmines but also partially buried ones. The visual methods implemented herein could allow the Explosive Detection Drones to be used as an autonomous low cost platform for safe area coverage applied in real scenarios for explosive detection.

Some of the key challenging factors restricting the growth of Explosive Detection Drone market are technological, regulatory, and legal issues related to drone countering and airspace traffic management. In addition, the lack of protection mechanism leaves drones vulnerable to hacking and may render ineffective identification systems. Data privacy issues and national security legislation are likely to have a negative effect on the Explosive Detection Drone market in the coming years.

Opportunistic avenues in the Explosive Detection Drone market includes the accuracy of surveys, especially in the military and defense applications. The reliability, cost and time savings associated with these operations contributes to the growth of Explosive Detection Drones market. This phenomenon is projected to generate new opportunities and add value for economies as a whole. In addition, Explosive Detection Drones are capable of being fitted with thermal sensors and night vision cameras, allowing them to provide the required images for monitoring operations.

Recent ongoing trends in the Explosive Drone Detection market include transmission of real-time data captured by the Explosive Detection Drones, such as high-resolution images and videos, to surveillance and base locations so as to drive the Explosive Detection Drone market in the vertical security and law enforcement.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment on the Explosive Detection Drone Market

In light of the recent coronavirus pandemic, prominent growth on the Explosive Detection Drones market is anticipated with regards to national security and protection reaching its peak during this global crisis. There could be some disruptions in the raw material supply chain which could lead to shipment delays. Based on early indicators from the first quarter, a significant slowdown in spending is expected during the first half of 2020 as the crisis reverberates through all sectors of the economy. The outlook for the second half of the year, and beyond, remains uncertain as the scope of the virus and its impact on production, supply chains, and demand will determine when the recovery phase begins and how quickly it progresses.

Explosive Detection Drone: Market Segmentation

Based on Product type, the global Explosive Detection Drone market can be segmented into:

Aerial Drones

Ground-based Drones

Water-based Drones

Based on Application type, the global Explosive Detection Drone market can be segmented into:

Spectrum Analyzers

3D Tracking

Signal Generators

Shielding

GPS Logger

Geolocation

Based on End Use, the global Explosive Detection Drone market can be segmented into:

Airports

Infrastructure

Events

Military

Police

Correctional Facilities

VIPs

Yachts

Border Protection

Explosive Detection Drone: Reginal Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share in the Explosive Detection Drone market over the forecast period. The deployment of surveillance drones by developing Asia Pacific economies such India, China is expected to stimulate the production of Explosive Detection Drones. North America is projected to hold a paramount share in the Explosive Detection Drone market. The growing use of Explosive Detection Drones for border and maritime surveillance operations in countries such as the United States and Canada is bolstering the market growth. Europe is expected to account a noteworthy market share owing to favorable policy initiatives to promote Explosive Detection Drones coupled with rising demand from drone-acquired data enterprises. Manufacturers operating in the European regional markets are gradually seeking new ways of changing their traditional drone business processes. The Explosive Detection Drone market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to rise adhering to inventory management and monitoring applications across the region’s well-established oil and gas industry and utilities market.

Explosive Detection Drone: Market Participants

Some of the key players in the global Explosive Detection Drone market are:

Aaronia AG

DeTect, Inc.

Robin Radar Systems‎

CRFS

Drone Labs®

Electro Optical Industries

DJI

SKYLOCK Anti Drone Solutions

Squarehead Technology

IDS Ingegneria Dei Sistemi S.p.A.

Heliguy

Rohde & Schwarz

