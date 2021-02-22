Global Baijiu Market: Overview

Be it in terms of taste, or be it the punch the alcohol gives to the consumer, the Chinese alcohol is gaining quite the popularity these days. Owing to this growing popularity, the global baiju market is expected to grow substantially during the anticipated time frame of 2018 to 2028. Moreover, rising consumption of this Chinese white alcohol in various formal and informal gathering is another reason that is anticipated to influence the baiju market’s growth during the projected tenure.

Furthermore, rising production of wheat and maize in countries like China, India is also expected to pace up the momentum of baijiu market globallyin the forecast period. Also, rising disposable income of people in various emerging economies is another factor influencing the acceleration in market.

A report by TMR Research, covers all the essential insights regarding various facets of the baijiu market such as notable developments, major challenges, key opportunities, and drivers for the players of global baijiu market.

Global Baijiu Market: Notable Developments and Competitive Analysis

The global baijiu market is highly competitive due to various opportunities such as high profit generation, rising demand in alcohol industry, easy production. Due to these opportunities, there is an influx of various new players in the market. As a result, the competition is foreseen to get even more intense.

To surpass this challenging scenario, the players are adopting strategic mergers and partnerships as their solution. These strategies are allowing the players to gain necessary advantage over their competitions for a sustainable future in the global baijiu market.

Although there are several players that contribute to the global baijiu market’s growth. However, the market is dominated by few prominent players. These players are acquiring shares of various other businesses present in market in order to maintain their dominance in the market. Furthermore, the players are investing a substantial amount in research and development department to produce baijiu in cost-effective and faster manner.

Global Baijiu Market: Key Drivers

Owing to the rising preference of baijiu as a party drink in various country is one of the reason that is predicted to accelerate global baijiu market’s growth during the estimated period. Moreover, the greater shelf life of the alcohol without compromising the taste is also a key factor expected to be responsible for the growing momentum of global baiju market.

Additionally, the easy production of the alcohol from ingredients such as sorghum, wheat, rice, corn, and millets is yet another factor that is contemplated to be responsible for the marketduring the projected tenure of 2018 to 2028.

Moreover, health benefits such as reduction of uric acid formation in the body that results in platelets aggregation in the body is also a major aspect that is expected to influence the growth of global baiju market during the forecast of 2018 to 2028.

Global Baiju Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global baijiu market during the forecast. This is because, the alcohol is predominantly consumed in China, and hence various players are setting up their baiju breweries in the country. Moreover, the raw materials required to manufacture baijiu is easily available in countries like India, Thailand, and China. As a result the players can have access to the raw materials in much lesser price, this is also a constituent that attracts various players to Asia Pacific. Hence, the region is expected to experience maximum growth amongst all other region of global baijiu market over the period of 2018 to 2028.

The global baiju market is segmented on the basis of:

Source Sorghum Wheat Barley Corn Rice

Flavor Strong-flavor Sauce-flavor Light-flavor Rice-flavor Sesame-flavor Chi-flavor Others

Distribution Channel Specialty Stores Hypermarkets Supermarkets Online stores Convenience Stores Liquor Stores



