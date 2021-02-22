Global Artichokes Market: Overview

Several botanists have studied the properties of edible plants over the years. This has led them to discover the health benefits of these plants, quite apparently for animals, and selectively for humans. Artichoke has also gained popularity due to increased spending on botanical and medical research. It is expected that the global artichokes market would expand at a sturdy pace in the years to follow. Research studies suggest that the nutritional value of artichokes is higher relative to other edible flowers and plants. This factor has also played a defining role in unshackling fresh growth avenues for the market.

The increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases is daunting the medical fraternity. As medical practitioners become assertive about the need for behavioural changes, there is growing demand for healthy food options. This factor, coupled with the popularity of vegan diets, has given a thrust to market growth. Furthermore, artichokes are also used to manufacture various liqueur. The world-famous Italian liqueur, Cynar, is manufactured from fermented artichokes. There is, therefore, enough reason to believe that the market would mature at a decent pace in the years to follow.

A syndicate reports on the global artichokes market gives interesting facts and figures pertaining to market growth. The global artichokes market can be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: origin, product type, application, and region. Organic artichokes are expected to outproduce conventional artichokes in the coming years. Evidently, this projection is based on the growing popularity of organic products and foods.

Global Artichokes Market: Notable Developments

Research related to cardiovascular diseases and anticancer food has created new avenues for growth across the artichokes market.

The use of artichoke leaves in culinary and cuisines has helped numerous market vendors. Several new food recipes focus on seasoning the dish with artichoke leaves and beads. Several food and lifestyle magazines and newspapers such as The Guardian publish article about the uses of artichokes leaves, thereby spreading awareness about the benefits. This trend has taken the form of indirect marketing for the market players.

The need to optimize farm produce and reduce leftovers has also played to the advantage of the market players. Perennial artichokes are often left behind to rot in the field, and this practice is being called out across the globe. This factor shall result in better procurement opportunities for vendors operating in the global artichokes market.

Some of the prominent players in the global artichokes market are:

Master Fruit SRL

Jawhara Foods

Hijos De Joaquín Rodríguez SL

Caprichos Del Paladar

Sirri Ustundag

Danda Global Trade

Global Artichokes Market: Growth Drivers

Health Benefits of Artichokes

The most prominent driver of demand within the global artichokes market is advancements in food science. Artichokes are believed to help in regulating blood pressure in humans, and this is a consideration for health-conscious individuals. Furthermore, digestive benefits of consuming processed artichoke have also given an impetus to market growth.

Increased Spending on Organic Supplements

As people strive to follow healthier lifestyles, the cumulative spending on natural supplements has increased. This factor has directly influenced the growth graph of the global artichokes market.

Global Artichokes Market: Regional Outlook

Cultivation of artichokes comes with a number of prerequisites, and they grow best in damp weather conditions. For this reason, coastal areas of North California have become commercial centres for artichoke cultivation. Furthermore, cultivation of artichokes in India is also gathering momentum in recent times.

The global artichokes market can be segmented on the basis of the following parameters:

By Origin

Organic Artichokes

Conventional Artichokes

By Product Type

Baby anzio

Big heart

Green globe

Siena

Mercury

Omaha

Chianti

Others

