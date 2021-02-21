“
[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Digital Electronic Thermometers Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Market Report 2021] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Digital Electronic Thermometers report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Digital Electronic Thermometers market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Digital Electronic Thermometers specifications, and company profiles. The Digital Electronic Thermometers study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2748801/global-digital-electronic-thermometers-sales-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Digital Electronic Thermometers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Digital Electronic Thermometers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Digital Electronic Thermometers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Digital Electronic Thermometers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Digital Electronic Thermometers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Digital Electronic Thermometers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Omron, Braun, Microlife, Citizen Group, Berrcom, Hartmann, Philips, Panasonic, Yuwell, 3M, Tecnimed Srl, Owgels, Kerma Medical, CONTEC, Comper, DEDAKJ, Beurer, Easywell Biomedicals, Riester, ADC, Briggs Healthcare, Welch Allyn, Zhenhaikang, Andon Health, Hangzhou Hua’an Medical & Health, AViTA, Shenzhen Pango, Hunan Cofoe, Shenzhen Everbest Machinery, CHANG KUN
Market Segmentation by Product: Forehead Type Thermometer
Ear Type Thermometer
Market Segmentation by Application: Individual
Hospital
Clinic
Other
The Digital Electronic Thermometers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Digital Electronic Thermometers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Digital Electronic Thermometers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Digital Electronic Thermometers market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Digital Electronic Thermometers industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Digital Electronic Thermometers market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Digital Electronic Thermometers market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Digital Electronic Thermometers market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2748801/global-digital-electronic-thermometers-sales-market
Table of Contents:
1 Digital Electronic Thermometers Market Overview
1.1 Digital Electronic Thermometers Product Scope
1.2 Digital Electronic Thermometers Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Forehead Type Thermometer
1.2.3 Ear Type Thermometer
1.3 Digital Electronic Thermometers Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Individual
1.3.3 Hospital
1.3.4 Clinic
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Digital Electronic Thermometers Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Digital Electronic Thermometers Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Digital Electronic Thermometers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Digital Electronic Thermometers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Digital Electronic Thermometers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Digital Electronic Thermometers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Digital Electronic Thermometers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Digital Electronic Thermometers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Digital Electronic Thermometers Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Digital Electronic Thermometers Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Digital Electronic Thermometers as of 2020)
3.4 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Digital Electronic Thermometers Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Digital Electronic Thermometers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Digital Electronic Thermometers Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Digital Electronic Thermometers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Digital Electronic Thermometers Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Digital Electronic Thermometers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 142 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 142 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Digital Electronic Thermometers Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Digital Electronic Thermometers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 312 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 312 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Digital Electronic Thermometers Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Digital Electronic Thermometers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Digital Electronic Thermometers Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Digital Electronic Thermometers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Digital Electronic Thermometers Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Digital Electronic Thermometers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Digital Electronic Thermometers Business
12.1 Omron
12.1.1 Omron Corporation Information
12.1.2 Omron Business Overview
12.1.3 Omron Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Omron Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.1.5 Omron Recent Development
12.2 Braun
12.2.1 Braun Corporation Information
12.2.2 Braun Business Overview
12.2.3 Braun Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Braun Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.2.5 Braun Recent Development
12.3 Microlife
12.3.1 Microlife Corporation Information
12.3.2 Microlife Business Overview
12.3.3 Microlife Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Microlife Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.3.5 Microlife Recent Development
12.4 Citizen Group
12.4.1 Citizen Group Corporation Information
12.4.2 Citizen Group Business Overview
12.4.3 Citizen Group Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Citizen Group Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.4.5 Citizen Group Recent Development
12.5 Berrcom
12.5.1 Berrcom Corporation Information
12.5.2 Berrcom Business Overview
12.5.3 Berrcom Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Berrcom Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.5.5 Berrcom Recent Development
12.6 Hartmann
12.6.1 Hartmann Corporation Information
12.6.2 Hartmann Business Overview
12.6.3 Hartmann Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Hartmann Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.6.5 Hartmann Recent Development
12.7 Philips
12.7.1 Philips Corporation Information
12.7.2 Philips Business Overview
12.7.3 Philips Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Philips Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.7.5 Philips Recent Development
12.8 Panasonic
12.8.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
12.8.2 Panasonic Business Overview
12.8.3 Panasonic Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Panasonic Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.8.5 Panasonic Recent Development
12.9 Yuwell
12.9.1 Yuwell Corporation Information
12.9.2 Yuwell Business Overview
12.9.3 Yuwell Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Yuwell Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.9.5 Yuwell Recent Development
12.10 3M
12.10.1 3M Corporation Information
12.10.2 3M Business Overview
12.10.3 3M Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 3M Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.10.5 3M Recent Development
12.11 Tecnimed Srl
12.11.1 Tecnimed Srl Corporation Information
12.11.2 Tecnimed Srl Business Overview
12.11.3 Tecnimed Srl Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Tecnimed Srl Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.11.5 Tecnimed Srl Recent Development
12.12 Owgels
12.12.1 Owgels Corporation Information
12.12.2 Owgels Business Overview
12.12.3 Owgels Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Owgels Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.12.5 Owgels Recent Development
12.13 Kerma Medical
12.13.1 Kerma Medical Corporation Information
12.13.2 Kerma Medical Business Overview
12.13.3 Kerma Medical Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Kerma Medical Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.13.5 Kerma Medical Recent Development
12.14 CONTEC
12.14.1 CONTEC Corporation Information
12.14.2 CONTEC Business Overview
12.14.3 CONTEC Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 CONTEC Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.14.5 CONTEC Recent Development
12.15 Comper
12.15.1 Comper Corporation Information
12.15.2 Comper Business Overview
12.15.3 Comper Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Comper Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.15.5 Comper Recent Development
12.16 DEDAKJ
12.16.1 DEDAKJ Corporation Information
12.16.2 DEDAKJ Business Overview
12.16.3 DEDAKJ Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 DEDAKJ Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.16.5 DEDAKJ Recent Development
12.17 Beurer
12.17.1 Beurer Corporation Information
12.17.2 Beurer Business Overview
12.17.3 Beurer Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Beurer Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.17.5 Beurer Recent Development
12.18 Easywell Biomedicals
12.18.1 Easywell Biomedicals Corporation Information
12.18.2 Easywell Biomedicals Business Overview
12.18.3 Easywell Biomedicals Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Easywell Biomedicals Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.18.5 Easywell Biomedicals Recent Development
12.19 Riester
12.19.1 Riester Corporation Information
12.19.2 Riester Business Overview
12.19.3 Riester Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Riester Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.19.5 Riester Recent Development
12.20 ADC
12.20.1 ADC Corporation Information
12.20.2 ADC Business Overview
12.20.3 ADC Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 ADC Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.20.5 ADC Recent Development
12.21 Briggs Healthcare
12.21.1 Briggs Healthcare Corporation Information
12.21.2 Briggs Healthcare Business Overview
12.21.3 Briggs Healthcare Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Briggs Healthcare Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.21.5 Briggs Healthcare Recent Development
12.22 Welch Allyn
12.22.1 Welch Allyn Corporation Information
12.22.2 Welch Allyn Business Overview
12.22.3 Welch Allyn Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Welch Allyn Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.22.5 Welch Allyn Recent Development
12.23 Zhenhaikang
12.23.1 Zhenhaikang Corporation Information
12.23.2 Zhenhaikang Business Overview
12.23.3 Zhenhaikang Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Zhenhaikang Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.23.5 Zhenhaikang Recent Development
12.24 Andon Health
12.24.1 Andon Health Corporation Information
12.24.2 Andon Health Business Overview
12.24.3 Andon Health Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Andon Health Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.24.5 Andon Health Recent Development
12.25 Hangzhou Hua’an Medical & Health
12.25.1 Hangzhou Hua’an Medical & Health Corporation Information
12.25.2 Hangzhou Hua’an Medical & Health Business Overview
12.25.3 Hangzhou Hua’an Medical & Health Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Hangzhou Hua’an Medical & Health Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.25.5 Hangzhou Hua’an Medical & Health Recent Development
12.26 AViTA
12.26.1 AViTA Corporation Information
12.26.2 AViTA Business Overview
12.26.3 AViTA Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 AViTA Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.26.5 AViTA Recent Development
12.27 Shenzhen Pango
12.27.1 Shenzhen Pango Corporation Information
12.27.2 Shenzhen Pango Business Overview
12.27.3 Shenzhen Pango Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.27.4 Shenzhen Pango Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.27.5 Shenzhen Pango Recent Development
12.28 Hunan Cofoe
12.28.1 Hunan Cofoe Corporation Information
12.28.2 Hunan Cofoe Business Overview
12.28.3 Hunan Cofoe Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.28.4 Hunan Cofoe Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.28.5 Hunan Cofoe Recent Development
12.29 Shenzhen Everbest Machinery
12.29.1 Shenzhen Everbest Machinery Corporation Information
12.29.2 Shenzhen Everbest Machinery Business Overview
12.29.3 Shenzhen Everbest Machinery Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.29.4 Shenzhen Everbest Machinery Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.29.5 Shenzhen Everbest Machinery Recent Development
12.30 CHANG KUN
12.30.1 CHANG KUN Corporation Information
12.30.2 CHANG KUN Business Overview
12.30.3 CHANG KUN Digital Electronic Thermometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.30.4 CHANG KUN Digital Electronic Thermometers Products Offered
12.30.5 CHANG KUN Recent Development
13 Digital Electronic Thermometers Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Digital Electronic Thermometers Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Digital Electronic Thermometers
13.4 Digital Electronic Thermometers Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Digital Electronic Thermometers Distributors List
14.3 Digital Electronic Thermometers Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Digital Electronic Thermometers Market Trends
15.2 Digital Electronic Thermometers Drivers
15.3 Digital Electronic Thermometers Market Challenges
15.4 Digital Electronic Thermometers Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2748801/global-digital-electronic-thermometers-sales-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”