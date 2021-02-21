Sun. Feb 21st, 2021

K-12 International Schools Market Growth, Challenges and Opportunities 2020-2026 By Key Players Esol Education, Harrow International Schools, Shrewsbury International School and Wellington College

Global “K-12 International Schools Market” 2020 Industry Research Report is an inside-out examination on the condition of the Global K-12 International Schools industry. In addition, report sorts the worldwide market by top players, Region, Type and End user. This report likewise examines the different Factors impacting the market development and drivers, further reveals insight into market

K-12 International Schools market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. It offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the amount 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players

The major vendors covered:

Cognita Schools
GEMS Education
Maple Leaf Educational Systems
Nord Anglia Education
ACS International Schools
Braeburn Schools
Dulwich College International
Esol Education
Harrow International Schools
Shrewsbury International School
Wellington College
Yew Chung Education Foundation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of various segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to subsequent Five years. The report is meant to include both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with reference to each of the regions and countries involved within the study.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

English Language International School

Other Language International School

Market segment by Application, split into

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

Based on regional and country-level analysis-

The key regions covered in the K-12 International Schools market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the K-12 International Schools market.

