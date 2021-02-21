An electric blanket has an electrical heating device built in that is meant to be placed above the bed sheet. In Commonwealth countries, however, it refers to an electric mattress pad that is kept below the bottom bed sheet.

One of the key drivers of the electric blanket market is the affordability, comfort and convenience afforded. Electric blankets are much less expensive than heaters. They can be of great use in countries in the polar or temperate regions which suffer from long and harsh winters. A lot of buyers are able to save substantially on their electric bills by looking at the electric blanket market to satisfy their needs.

The report offers a robust assessment of the Global Electric Blankets Market to understand the current trend of the market and deduces the expected market trend for the Electric Blankets market for the forecast period.

The major vendors covered:

Rainbow Group

Sunbeam

Caiyang

Shanghai Xiaomianyang Electric

Qingdao Qindao Electric

Perfect Fit Industries, LLC.

Beurer

Tenacta Group S.p.A.

Bokuk Electronics CO.

Morphy Richards

Slumberdown

Biddeford

Keeping a view to provide a holistic market view, the report describes the market components such as product types and end users in details with explaining which component is expected to expand significantly and which region is emerging as the key potential destination of the Electric Blankets market. Moreover, it provides a critical assessment of the emerging competitive landscape of the manufacturers as the demand for the Electric Blankets is projected to increase substantially across the different regions.

Electric Blankets Breakdown Data by Type

Underblankets

Overblankets

Electric Blankets Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial use

Home use

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Electric Blankets market share and growth rate, and forecast (2019-2026) of the following regions:

United States, China, Japan, India, Other Regions

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Furthermore, the scope of the growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing factors related to the Electric Blankets market are thoroughly assessed in the report in a view to entail a broader picture of the market.

