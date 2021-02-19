India, South Korea and China are expected to provide significant opportunities in the rare earth metals market over the coming years. North America, Japan and Asia Pacific are projected to remain the key regions in the global rare earth metals market throughout the forecast period. In a new publication titled “Rare Earth Metals Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026,” the analysts of Future Market Insights have indicated that leading players in the global rare earth metals market are focussing on strategic mergers and acquisitions with other players in the market in order to increase their global reach and enhance their product offerings. We have differentiated the strategies of the manufacturers in the market and observed that long-term partnerships with suppliers is necessary to narrow down the demand-supply gap. Manufacturers are focussing on product development and innovation strategy.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2290

Report Description

The report begins with the market definition. The market dynamics section includes Future Market Insight’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the global rare earth metals market. The report analyses the market on the basis of application and metal type and presents a forecast by value for the next 10 years. The global rare earth metals market has been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand segmental contribution to overall market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the global rare earth metals market.

A competitive landscape has been included in the report to provide a dashboard view of key companies operating in the global rare earth metals market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the global rare earth metals market as well as the potential players. This section also includes market strategies and SWOT analysis of the main players operating in the global rare earth metals market. Detailed profiles of rare earth metals manufacturers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term business and growth strategies.

The report also highlights the consumption of primary rare earth metals across the globe. Weighted Average Selling Price (ASP) has been considered to deduce market values. Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category. Bottom-up approach has been used to counter validate the market estimations. Macro-economic indicators such as GDP and industrial production index have been considered while forecasting market numbers.

Market Segmentation

By Application

Catalysts

Permanent Magnets

Metallurgy & Alloys

Polishing

Glass

Phosphors

Ceramics

Others (Fertilizers, Pigments, Defence etc.)

By Metal Type

Neodymium

Yttrium

Dysprosium

Terbium

Europium

Cerium

Lanthanum

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excl. Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Research Methodology

We have considered Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify growth opportunities for companies operating in the global rare earth metals market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective. To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global rare earth metals market, Future Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index to help providers identify existing market opportunities.

Request for Report Ask A Question @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-2290

A number of primary and secondary sources have been consulted during the course of this study. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, and Hoover’s. Companies’ annual reports and publications have also been examined while drafting this report. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of global and regional markets.

The global rare earth metals market has been analysed based on anticipated market demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue include average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional rare earth metals manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Regional demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of rare earth metals across different regions.

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Chemicals and Materials Landscape

Hydrazine Hydrate Market – Use of hydrazine hydrate in agrochemical and polymer foam production continues to grow. Applications in water treatment, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, hydrazine hydrate is expected to gain substantially in industrial applications in the years ahead.

Carbon Steel Market – With applications across diverse sectors, the demand for carbon steel is forecast to rise at an accelerated pace in the coming years. It has emerged as an almost exclusive choice for building pipeline systems that are used to collect water, natural gas, or crude oil.

Crotonaldehyde Market – Crotonaldehyde is a mixture of E- and Z-isomers, which makes it moderately soluble in water, but allows the formation of a homogenous mixture when added with organic solvents.

About FMI:

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com