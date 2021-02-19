Future Market Insights in its latest report titled ‘Geosynthetics Market: South Asia Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027’, presents a comprehensive and a detailed outlook on the South Asia geosynthetics market. The report starts with an executive summary that gives the market outlook of the South Asia geosynthetics market consisting of the pertinent market numbers, CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2017 – 2027, and market volume numbers in terms of million square metre of geosynthetics consumed. The market overview also lists the most important region in the South Asia geosynthetics market and the corresponding market share of that particular region. The executive summary also contains a brief mention of the drivers, restraints and opportunities present in the South Asia geosynthetics market so that the report audience get to know in brief the important factors impacting the growth of this market. Also, a list of important market players operating in the South Asia geosynthetics market is also given in the executive summary.

The executive summary also lists the various segments in the South Asia geosynthetics market and their market value split for the year 2016. At the end of the executive summary, Future Market Insight analysis is presented, which is a concise and yet informative representation of the overall market approach of the leading players operating in the South Asia geosynthetics market and also the target segment and the target region that are most attractive in this market. The differentiating strategies of key market players operating in the South Asia geosynthetics market is also listed in the executive summary. The section that follows is the market introduction section that gives the market definition explaining what this market is all about and the explanation of the different products, materials, primary functions and the applications of geosynthetics. After this, there is a section devoted to the market taxonomy.

For more insights into the Market, request a sample of this [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-as-3849

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type By Material By Primary Function By Application By Region/Country Geotextile

Geomembrane

Geogrid

Geonet

Geocomposite

Geosynthetic Clay Liner

Others (Geofoam and Geocell) Polyethylene(HDPE/LLDPE, Others)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyester

Natural Fibres

Others (PVC, Synthetic Rubber, etc.) Separation

Drainage and Filtration

Containment

Reinforcement Road (Paved & Unpaved

Railways

Retaining Walls

Dams, Riverbanks, Waterworks

Landfill & Erosion Control

Others (Agriculture, Nursery, etc.) India

ASEAN

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of South Asia

After the market taxonomy, there is a section of the report devoted to South Asia geosynthetics market analysis scenario that gives the pricing analysis of various geosynthetics by product type in various regions as mentioned in the market taxonomy. Prices are calculated on a weighted average price model, based on percentage volume sales for the year 2016. After this, geosynthetics market value chain analysis is given from which we can infer that the South Asia geosynthetics market is characterised by the significant presence of local manufacturers and distributors serving products of different qualities. A section of the report is devoted to the market dynamics of the South Asia geosynthetics market. In this detailed and comprehensive section, the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends operating in the South Asia geosynthetics market are explained in detail. Through this informative section, the report audience can gather a sense of direction of where the market is heading. This section gives a detailed explanation of all the factors that are encouraging and challenging the growth of the South Asia geosynthetics market. After the market dynamics, the subsequent sections of the report give the South Asia geosynthetics market analysis and forecast by product type, by material, by primary function, by application, and by region/country. In these sections, important information on the South Asia geosynthetics market is presented like the Basis Point Share analysis, year-on-year growth projections, incremental dollar opportunity and market attractiveness analysis.

Last but not the least, there is an entire section of the report devoted to the competition landscape of the South Asia geosynthetics market. This competition landscape gives a dashboard view of the key companies operating in the South Asia geosynthetics market along with their important information and broad strategy adopted to stay as leaders in the South Asia geosynthetics market. Each of the leading companies is also profiled individually and important information about the company such as company details, company description, product portfolio along with key developments concerning the company and strategic analysis is presented. A SWOT analysis of each leading market player is also presented which gives detailed information about the strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats that the company is dealing with. This competition landscape is the most important section of the report as it imparts a deep understanding of the leading companies operating in the South Asia geosynthetics market and is valuable for new entrants in the field to get a learning about how the companies are leading this lucrative market and also for the established market players to get a better understanding about their competitors.

Table Of Content

1.Executive Summary

2.Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

3.South Asia Geosynthetics Market Analysis Scenario

3.1. Pricing Analysis

3.2. Value Chain

4.Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Challenges

4.3. Opportunity

4.4. Trends

5.South Asia Geosynthetics Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1.Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Product Type

5.1.2.Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Product Type

5.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn m2) Forecast By Product Type

5.2.1.Geotextile

5.2.2.Geomembrane

5.2.3.Geogrid

5.2.4.Geonet

5.2.5.Geosynthetic Clay Liners

5.2.6.Geocomposite

5.2.7.Others

5.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type

6.South Asia Geosynthetics Market Analysis and Forecast, By Material Type

6.1. Introduction

6.1.1.Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Material Type

6.1.2.Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Material Type

6.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn m2) Forecast By Material Type

6.2.1.Polyethylene (HDPE/LDPE/ Others)

6.2.2.Polypropylene (PP)

6.2.3.Polyester

6.2.4.Natural fibres

6.2.5.Others (PVC, Synthetic Rubber, etc.)

6.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Material Type

7.South Asia Geosynthetics Market Analysis and Forecast, By Primary Function

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1.Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Primary Function

7.1.2.Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Primary Function

7.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn m2) Forecast By Primary Function

7.2.1.Separation

7.2.2.Drainage & Filtration

7.2.3.Reinforcement

7.2.4.Containment

7.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Primary Function

For information on the research approach used in the report, request methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-as-3849

Research Methodology

Overall market size has been analysed through historical data, primary responses, and public domain data. Revenue of companies operating in the geosynthetics market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the assessment period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants’ performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinised using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the South Asia geosynthetics market.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com