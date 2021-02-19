This latest report by Future Market Insights titled ‘Automotive Ignition Coil Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026’ starts with a succinct executive summary of the global automotive ignition coil market and talks about the market overview which gives information regarding the total market value, the value and volume CAGR of the global automotive ignition coil market and the region that is dominating the global automotive ignition coil market. The executive summary also lists the main drivers, challenges and trends that have the potential to impact the global automotive ignition coil market. This gives the readers an indication about where the market is headed and how the global automotive ignition coil market is going to shape up responding to these drivers, challenges and trends. The executive summary also contains a section on the competitive landscape that lists the main market players operating in the global automotive ignition coil market. The executive summary also contains a snapshot of Future Market Insights’ analysis of the global automotive ignition coil market and lists the overall market approach adopted by the key players, the most attractive product type based on the market segmentation, the most attractive region and the prominent differentiating strategies adopted by top players in the global automotive ignition coil market.

The next section of the report talks about the market introduction and gives definition of what an ignition coil is, who are the top producers of ignition coils and which is the top product type based on the market segmentation. The subsequent section of the report lists the market taxonomy that classifies the global automotive ignition coil market based on product type, sales channel, vehicle type and region.

Product Type Vehicle Type Sales Channel Region Can-type Ignition Coil

Electronic Distributor Coil

Double Spark Coil

Pencil Ignition Coil

Ignition Coil Rail

Others Passenger Cars

LCV

HCV OEM

Aftermarket North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

The next section of the global automotive ignition coil market report has a section dedicated to supplying information about the parent market that gives a region wise breakup of the global vehicle parc (‘000 units) from 2015-2020 and also in the year 2026. After this subsection, there is a section devoted to the market volume analysis that gives the global automotive ignition coil market growth in terms of volume over 2016–2026. Also, there is a section devoted to the pricing analysis of the global automotive ignition coil market in which prices are calculated at a weighted average price model, based on percentage volume sales for the year 2015. In addition, there is also a section in the report that gives information on the value chain analysis of the global automotive ignition coil market, considering various stages such as component suppliers, manufacturers and distributors/retailers.

The subsequent sections of the report provide information regarding the macroeconomic drivers influencing the global automotive ignition coil market and also the demand and supply side drivers affecting the global automotive ignition coil market. This section of the report also contains information about the challenges confronting the automotive ignition coil market and the opportunities that can boost the market. Besides this, there is a section devoted to explaining the forecast factors and their relevance and impact on the global automotive ignition coil market. European regulations regarding emission control are also listed in the report as they have a direct impact on the global automotive ignition coil market. There are sections in the report devoted to explaining the global automotive ignition coil market analysis and forecast by product type, by vehicle type, by sales channel and by region. These sections of the report give important information related to the Basis Point Share (BPS) analysis, Y-o-Y growth projections, market value and volume forecast and market attractiveness index.

Last but not the least, there is an entire section of the report devoted to the competitive landscape of the global automotive ignition coil market. This section begins by presenting the global automotive ignition coil market dashboard, which gives valuable information regarding the key players operating in the market, their revenue, the kind of products they offer, preferred strategies and USP in a nutshell and their market share in the automotive ignition coil business. Subsequent to this, the competitive landscape section contains the individual company profiles that discuss each of the key market players listed in the report in detail. The company profiles section includes company description, segment financials, key financials, revenues, as well as operating and net margins. Also, the company profile contains a SWOT analysis for each of the market players along with key market developments.Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

2.3. Parent / Associated Market Overview

3. Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market Analysis Scenario

3.1. Market Volume Analysis

3.2. Pricing Analysis

3.2.1. Pricing Assumptions

3.2.2. Price Projections per Region

3.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast

3.3.1. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth

3.3.2. Absolute $ Opportunity

3.4. Market Overview

3.4.1. Value Chain

3.4.2. Profitability Margins

3.4.3. List of Active Participants

3.4.3.1. Component Suppliers

3.4.3.2. Manufacturers

3.4.3.3. Distributors / Retailers

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Macro-economic Factors

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunity

4.5. Regulations

4.6. Forecast Factors – Relevance and Impact

5. Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Product Type

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Product Type

5.4. Market Value and Volume Forecast by Product Type

5.4.1. Can-type Ignition Coil

5.4.2. Electronic Distributor Coil

5.4.3. Double Spark Coil

5.4.4. Pencil Ignition Coil

5.4.5. Ignition Coil Rail

5.4.6. Others

5.5. Prominent Trends

5.6. Market Attractiveness by Product Type

Research Methodology

Overall market size has been analysed through historical data, primary responses, and public domain data. Revenue of companies in the automotive ignition coil market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and end-use application industries’ growth have been considered to forecast the market size during the forecast period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants’ performance, as well as the present macroeconomic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated with the help of the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinised using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global automotive ignition coil market.

