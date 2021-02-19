Platelet rich plasma (PRP) is a blood plasma product in which concentration of platelets is elevated four to eight times higher than the normal blood platelet concentration. PRP is also called platelet rich gel, platelet enriched plasma and platelet enriched gels; and is used in effective treatment of various diseases such as orthopedic diseases, sports injuries, neurological diseases and cardiothoracic diseases. In addition, PRP therapy has an extensive application in cosmetic industry. This report studies the current scenario as well as future market potential for PRP globally.

The market overview section of the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall PRP market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter’s five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis. In addition, various analyses such as event impact analysis, regulatory scenario and value chain analysis has also been provided.

Event impact analysis encompasses the major events occurred in past decade and are expected to occur during the forecast period and are likely to affect the market dynamics positively or negatively. Value chain analysis includes the study of major steps involved in the PRP devices preparation and distribution. Regulatory scenario includes the study of different regulatory norms and procedures that regulate the approval and commercialization of PRP devices and products.

The global PRP market has been segmented on the basis of types, origins and applications. On the basis of types, the global PRP market is categorized as pure-PRP (P-PRP), leukocyte-rich PRP (L-PRP) and pure PRF/leukocyte-rich PRF (L-PRF). Moreover, on the basis of origin, the PRP market has been segmented into autologus, homologus and allogenic PRP. Furthermore, on the basis of applications, the global PRP market has been classified as neurosurgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery and others (cardiothoracic surgery, urology, periodontal surgery and oral and maxillofacial surgery).

The market for these types, origins and applications has been extensively analyzed on the basis of factors such as usage pattern, sales revenue, geographic presence and technological developments. The market size and forecast in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2012 to 2026, considering 2013 as the base year.

Geographically, the PRP market has been classified into four segments namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period 2012 to 2026, in terms of origin, types and applications, along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2015 to 2026.

The report also provides a section on the competitive landscape, wherein the market share analysis of leading players in the global PRP market, in terms of percentage share in 2013 has been discussed. A list of recommendations has also been included for new entrants as well as existing market players to help them establish a strong presence in the market and increase their market share.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global PRP market such as AdiStem Ltd., Arteriocyte Medical Systems, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Biomet, Inc., Cesca Therapeutics, Inc., DePuy Synthes, Inc., Dr. PRP America LLC., EmCyte Corporation, Exactech, Inc., Harvest Technologies Corp., Nuo Therapeutics, Inc., Regen Lab SA, and Stryker Corporation. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments.

