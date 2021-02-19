Globally, obesity is a public health problem. Obesity is a genetic and chronic metabolic disease involving accumulation of excessive or abnormal fat in the body. It contributes to risk of chronic conditions such as cancer, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, diabetics, obstructive sleep apnea, ventilatory failure, renal failure and asthma. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report published in 2014, around 3.4 million adults in the world die each year due to obesity related issues. Increasing prevalence of obesity among children and adults is posing a threat and developing nations. Effective intervention strategies such as increased physical activity, behavioral and dietary changes are commonly used to control and prevent obesity. Obesity has a major impact on population longevity and health related expense.

North America dominates the global market for anti-obesity prescription due to increasing prevalence of obesity and lifestyle associated diseases. Asia followed by the Europe are expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in the global anti-obesity prescription market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing anti-obesity prescription markets in Asia-Pacific region. Some of the key driving forces for anti-obesity prescription market in emerging countries are large pool of patients, increased government funding and improving healthcare infrastructure.

In recent times there is increased use of anti-obesity prescription due to increasing obesity endemic. Sedentary lifestyle and junk food habits, increasing healthcare expenditure and rise in aging population are some of the key factors driving the growth for global anti-obesity prescription market. In addition, increasing healthcare awareness is also fuelling the growth of the global anti-obesity prescription market. However, side effects of anti-obesity drugs, high drug development cost and strict regulatory framework are some of the major factors restraining the growth for the global anti-obesity prescription market.

New researches for discovery of novel drugs for treatment of obesity would develop opportunity for the global anti-obesity prescription market. However, unfavorable reimbursements policies could lead a challenge for the global anti-obesity prescription market.

Some of the major companies operating in the global anti-obesity prescription market are

7TM Pharma

zydus Cadila

Akrimax Pharmaceuticals

Zealand Pharma

Arrowhead Research

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Compellis Pharmaceuticals

Yungjin Pharm

Alpex Pharma SA

Bridge BioResearch

Key points covered in the report

Report segments the market on the basis of types, application, products, technology, etc (as applicable)

The report covers geographic segmentation North America Europe Asia RoW

The report provides the market size and forecast for the different segments and geographies for the period of 2010 to 2020

The report provides company profiles of some of the leading companies operating in the market

The report also provides porters five forces analysis of the market.

