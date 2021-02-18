Key insights and forecasts of the electric vehicle battery market

FMI offers a 10-year forecast for the electric vehicle battery market between 2017 and 2027. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2017–2027). The main objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements in the global electric vehicle battery market. The study provides market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the electric vehicle battery over the forecast period. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the electric vehicle battery market.

A section of the report discusses how the overall competition in the market is steadily increasing. It discusses various factors that are shaping the internal as well as external competition in the market. The electric vehicle battery market is expected to grow at a stable pace in the near future. Moreover, steady growth of the automotive industry due to an increase in the vehicle production & sales and the rising demand for eco-friendly vehicles are among factors estimated to create healthy growth opportunities in the electric vehicle battery market.

The report provides a detailed market share analysis of the electric vehicle battery on the basis of key manufacturers. A section of the report highlights the country-wise electric vehicle battery market. It provides a market outlook for 2017–2027 and sets the forecast within the context of the report. The report sheds light on key developments and activities executed by prominent manufacturers operating in the electric vehicle battery market.

Key segments covered in electric vehicle battery market report

On the basis of battery capacity, the electric vehicle battery market can be segmented into:

Less than 20 kWh

21-40 kWh

More than 41 kWh

On the basis of vehicle technology, the electric vehicle battery market can be segmented into:

HEV

PHEV

BEV

On the basis of vehicle type, the electric vehicle battery market can be segmented into:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Others

On the basis of battery type, the electric vehicle battery market can be segmented into:

Lithium Ion

Lead Acid

Nickel Hydride

Others

On the basis of region, the electric vehicle battery market can be segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size (volume and value) analysis for the electric vehicle battery market.

The report starts with the market overview and provides a market definition and analysis about drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply chain analysis and key trends in the electric vehicle battery market. The next section includes the global market analysis, analysis by battery capacity, vehicle type, vehicle technology, battery type and regional-level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market and cover the present scenario as well as future prospects. For market data analysis, the report provides historical data from 2012 to 2016 and considers 2016 as the base year, with electric vehicle battery market numbers estimated for 2017 and forecasts made for 2018–2027.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the same on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities for market players.

Another key feature of the electric vehicle battery market report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as in identifying the potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the electric vehicle battery market.

Research methodology of the electric vehicle battery market

The report titled “Electric Vehicle Battery Market” focuses on providing information regarding the volume and value of the market from a global perspective. The research on the said market was initiated thorough secondary research on the product, using both top-down and bottom-up approaches, right down to the country and segmental level. Electric vehicle production & sales, market trends and growth projections were taken into consideration to arrive at the total market value. In addition to the above secondary research, the yearly revenue generated by the various types of electric vehicle batteries was estimated.

Furthermore, the yearly revenue generated from the electric vehicle battery manufacturing companies from each product type were obtained from primary as well as secondary sources and then benchmarked at the regional level. Fluctuations in the annual prices over the forecast period are based on the historic market trends and expected percentage change in the upcoming years on the basis of investments on the patent market and the related industry. Any decline or increase in the prices in the upcoming years is kept linear for all the regions.

The electric vehicle battery market value thus deduced was once again cross-verified and validated from the supply side. FMI’s proprietary regression analysis forecast model has been adopted to generate the market estimation for the forecast years and takes into account the effects of macro-economic factors impacting the overall electric vehicle battery market and was further validated by the primary respondents belonging to different levels across the entire value chain of the electric vehicle battery market, which include manufacturers and independent service providers.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. Market Dynamics

1.4. Experts Opinion

1.5. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.6. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market Analysis Scenario

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Volume Projections

3.1.2. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth

3.1.3. Absolute $ Opportunity

3.2. Macro-Economic Factors

3.3. Value Chain

3.4. Pricing Analysis, 2016

3.5. Product-Cost Structure Analysis

3.6. Forecast Factors: Relevance and Impact

3.7. Product Characteristics

3.8. Opportunity Analysis

3.9. Electric Vehicle Regulations

4. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027, By Battery Capacity

4.1. Introduction / Key Findings

4.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Trend Analysis By Battery Capacity, 2012–2016

4.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast By Battery Capacity, 2017–2027

4.3.1. Less than 20 kWh

4.3.2. 21 – 40 kWh

4.3.3. More than 41 kWh

4.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Battery Capacity

Competitive landscape of the electric vehicle battery market

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of manufacturers have also been included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the electric vehicle battery. Some of the key players in the global electric vehicle battery market are Automotive Energy Supply Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; BYD Company Limited; GS Yuasa Corporation; LG Chem Ltd.; Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.; Tesla Motors, Inc.; Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd.; Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.; Johnson Controls International Plc.; Tianneng Power International Co., Ltd.; Crown Battery Corporation; Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.; EnerSys; Wanxiang Group Corporation; East Penn Manufacturing Co.; Toshiba Corporation and Leoch International Technology Ltd., among others.

