The report titled Global PVC Flooring Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PVC Flooring market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PVC Flooring market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PVC Flooring market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PVC Flooring market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PVC Flooring report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PVC Flooring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PVC Flooring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PVC Flooring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PVC Flooring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PVC Flooring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PVC Flooring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Armstrong, Bonie, LG Hausys, Gerflor, Forbo, Mohawk(including IVC), Mannington, Tarkett, Polyflor, HANWHA

Market Segmentation by Product: Homogenous

Heterogeneous

Vinyl Tiles (VT)

Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT)



Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial

Residential



The PVC Flooring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PVC Flooring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PVC Flooring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PVC Flooring market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PVC Flooring industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PVC Flooring market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PVC Flooring market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PVC Flooring market?

Table of Contents:

1 PVC Flooring Market Overview

1.1 PVC Flooring Product Scope

1.2 PVC Flooring Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PVC Flooring Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Homogenous

1.2.3 Heterogeneous

1.2.4 Vinyl Tiles (VT)

1.2.5 Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT)

1.3 PVC Flooring Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global PVC Flooring Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.4 PVC Flooring Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global PVC Flooring Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global PVC Flooring Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global PVC Flooring Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 PVC Flooring Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global PVC Flooring Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global PVC Flooring Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global PVC Flooring Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global PVC Flooring Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global PVC Flooring Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global PVC Flooring Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global PVC Flooring Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America PVC Flooring Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe PVC Flooring Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China PVC Flooring Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan PVC Flooring Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia PVC Flooring Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India PVC Flooring Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global PVC Flooring Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top PVC Flooring Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top PVC Flooring Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global PVC Flooring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in PVC Flooring as of 2020)

3.4 Global PVC Flooring Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers PVC Flooring Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global PVC Flooring Market Size by Type

4.1 Global PVC Flooring Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global PVC Flooring Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global PVC Flooring Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global PVC Flooring Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global PVC Flooring Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global PVC Flooring Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global PVC Flooring Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global PVC Flooring Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global PVC Flooring Market Size by Application

5.1 Global PVC Flooring Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global PVC Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global PVC Flooring Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global PVC Flooring Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global PVC Flooring Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global PVC Flooring Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global PVC Flooring Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global PVC Flooring Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America PVC Flooring Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America PVC Flooring Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America PVC Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America PVC Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America PVC Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America PVC Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America PVC Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America PVC Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America PVC Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America PVC Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe PVC Flooring Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe PVC Flooring Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe PVC Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe PVC Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe PVC Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe PVC Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe PVC Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe PVC Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 132 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 132 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China PVC Flooring Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China PVC Flooring Sales by Company

8.1.1 China PVC Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China PVC Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China PVC Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China PVC Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China PVC Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China PVC Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 244 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 244 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan PVC Flooring Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan PVC Flooring Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan PVC Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan PVC Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan PVC Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan PVC Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan PVC Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan PVC Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia PVC Flooring Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia PVC Flooring Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia PVC Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia PVC Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia PVC Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia PVC Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia PVC Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia PVC Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Sqm Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Sqm Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India PVC Flooring Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India PVC Flooring Sales by Company

11.1.1 India PVC Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India PVC Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India PVC Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India PVC Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India PVC Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India PVC Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India PVC Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India PVC Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PVC Flooring Business

12.1 Armstrong

12.1.1 Armstrong Corporation Information

12.1.2 Armstrong Business Overview

12.1.3 Armstrong PVC Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Armstrong PVC Flooring Products Offered

12.1.5 Armstrong Recent Development

12.2 Bonie

12.2.1 Bonie Corporation Information

12.2.2 Bonie Business Overview

12.2.3 Bonie PVC Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Bonie PVC Flooring Products Offered

12.2.5 Bonie Recent Development

12.3 LG Hausys

12.3.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information

12.3.2 LG Hausys Business Overview

12.3.3 LG Hausys PVC Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 LG Hausys PVC Flooring Products Offered

12.3.5 LG Hausys Recent Development

12.4 Gerflor

12.4.1 Gerflor Corporation Information

12.4.2 Gerflor Business Overview

12.4.3 Gerflor PVC Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Gerflor PVC Flooring Products Offered

12.4.5 Gerflor Recent Development

12.5 Forbo

12.5.1 Forbo Corporation Information

12.5.2 Forbo Business Overview

12.5.3 Forbo PVC Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Forbo PVC Flooring Products Offered

12.5.5 Forbo Recent Development

12.6 Mohawk(including IVC)

12.6.1 Mohawk(including IVC) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mohawk(including IVC) Business Overview

12.6.3 Mohawk(including IVC) PVC Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Mohawk(including IVC) PVC Flooring Products Offered

12.6.5 Mohawk(including IVC) Recent Development

12.7 Mannington

12.7.1 Mannington Corporation Information

12.7.2 Mannington Business Overview

12.7.3 Mannington PVC Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Mannington PVC Flooring Products Offered

12.7.5 Mannington Recent Development

12.8 Tarkett

12.8.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

12.8.2 Tarkett Business Overview

12.8.3 Tarkett PVC Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Tarkett PVC Flooring Products Offered

12.8.5 Tarkett Recent Development

12.9 Polyflor

12.9.1 Polyflor Corporation Information

12.9.2 Polyflor Business Overview

12.9.3 Polyflor PVC Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Polyflor PVC Flooring Products Offered

12.9.5 Polyflor Recent Development

12.10 HANWHA

12.10.1 HANWHA Corporation Information

12.10.2 HANWHA Business Overview

12.10.3 HANWHA PVC Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 HANWHA PVC Flooring Products Offered

12.10.5 HANWHA Recent Development

13 PVC Flooring Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 PVC Flooring Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of PVC Flooring

13.4 PVC Flooring Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 PVC Flooring Distributors List

14.3 PVC Flooring Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 PVC Flooring Market Trends

15.2 PVC Flooring Drivers

15.3 PVC Flooring Market Challenges

15.4 PVC Flooring Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

