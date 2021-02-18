“

The report titled Global Membrane Filtration Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Membrane Filtration market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Membrane Filtration market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Membrane Filtration market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Membrane Filtration market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Membrane Filtration report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Membrane Filtration report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Membrane Filtration market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Membrane Filtration market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Membrane Filtration market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Membrane Filtration market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Membrane Filtration market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: SUEZ (GE Water), DowDuPont, Asahi Kasei, Nitto Denko Corporation, Toray, Koch Membrane Systems, Vontron, Microdyn-Nadir, Mitsubishi Rayon, Evoqua, 3M (Membrana), Pentair (X-Flow), Toyobo, KUBOTA, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Synder Filtration, BASF(inge GmbH), Pall Corporation, Canpure, Parker Hannifin, CITIC Envirotech, Origin Water, Tianjin MOTIMO, Hangzhou Hualv, Hangzhou NW, Zhaojin Motian, Ningbo Changqi Porous

Market Segmentation by Product: Reverse Osmosis Membranes (RO)

Ultrafiltration Membranes (UF)

Microfiltration Membranes (MF)

Nano-Filtration Membranes (NF)



Market Segmentation by Application: Water Treatment

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Industrial & Manufacturing



The Membrane Filtration Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Membrane Filtration market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Membrane Filtration market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Membrane Filtration market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Membrane Filtration industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Membrane Filtration market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Membrane Filtration market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Membrane Filtration market?

Table of Contents:

1 Membrane Filtration Market Overview

1.1 Membrane Filtration Product Scope

1.2 Membrane Filtration Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Membrane Filtration Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Reverse Osmosis Membranes (RO)

1.2.3 Ultrafiltration Membranes (UF)

1.2.4 Microfiltration Membranes (MF)

1.2.5 Nano-Filtration Membranes (NF)

1.3 Membrane Filtration Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Membrane Filtration Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Water Treatment

1.3.3 Food & Beverage

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical

1.3.5 Industrial & Manufacturing

1.4 Membrane Filtration Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Membrane Filtration Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Membrane Filtration Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Membrane Filtration Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Membrane Filtration Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Membrane Filtration Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Membrane Filtration Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Membrane Filtration Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Membrane Filtration Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Membrane Filtration Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Membrane Filtration Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Membrane Filtration Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Membrane Filtration Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Membrane Filtration Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Membrane Filtration Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Membrane Filtration Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Membrane Filtration Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Membrane Filtration Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Membrane Filtration Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Membrane Filtration Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Membrane Filtration Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Membrane Filtration Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Membrane Filtration as of 2020)

3.4 Global Membrane Filtration Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Membrane Filtration Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Membrane Filtration Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Membrane Filtration Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Membrane Filtration Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Membrane Filtration Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Membrane Filtration Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Membrane Filtration Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Membrane Filtration Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Membrane Filtration Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Membrane Filtration Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Membrane Filtration Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Membrane Filtration Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Membrane Filtration Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Membrane Filtration Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Membrane Filtration Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Membrane Filtration Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Membrane Filtration Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Membrane Filtration Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Membrane Filtration Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Membrane Filtration Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Membrane Filtration Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Membrane Filtration Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Membrane Filtration Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Membrane Filtration Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Membrane Filtration Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Membrane Filtration Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Membrane Filtration Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Membrane Filtration Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Membrane Filtration Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Membrane Filtration Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Membrane Filtration Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Membrane Filtration Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Membrane Filtration Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Membrane Filtration Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Membrane Filtration Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Membrane Filtration Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Membrane Filtration Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Membrane Filtration Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Membrane Filtration Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Membrane Filtration Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Membrane Filtration Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Membrane Filtration Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Membrane Filtration Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Membrane Filtration Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Membrane Filtration Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 316 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 316 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Membrane Filtration Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Membrane Filtration Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Membrane Filtration Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Membrane Filtration Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Membrane Filtration Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Membrane Filtration Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Membrane Filtration Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Membrane Filtration Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Membrane Filtration Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Membrane Filtration Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Membrane Filtration Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Membrane Filtration Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Membrane Filtration Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Membrane Filtration Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Membrane Filtration Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Membrane Filtration Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K m² Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K m² Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Membrane Filtration Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Membrane Filtration Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Membrane Filtration Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Membrane Filtration Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Membrane Filtration Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Membrane Filtration Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Membrane Filtration Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Membrane Filtration Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Membrane Filtration Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Membrane Filtration Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Membrane Filtration Business

12.1 SUEZ (GE Water)

12.1.1 SUEZ (GE Water) Corporation Information

12.1.2 SUEZ (GE Water) Business Overview

12.1.3 SUEZ (GE Water) Membrane Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 SUEZ (GE Water) Membrane Filtration Products Offered

12.1.5 SUEZ (GE Water) Recent Development

12.2 DowDuPont

12.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.2.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

12.2.3 DowDuPont Membrane Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 DowDuPont Membrane Filtration Products Offered

12.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.3 Asahi Kasei

12.3.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

12.3.2 Asahi Kasei Business Overview

12.3.3 Asahi Kasei Membrane Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Asahi Kasei Membrane Filtration Products Offered

12.3.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

12.4 Nitto Denko Corporation

12.4.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nitto Denko Corporation Business Overview

12.4.3 Nitto Denko Corporation Membrane Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Nitto Denko Corporation Membrane Filtration Products Offered

12.4.5 Nitto Denko Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Toray

12.5.1 Toray Corporation Information

12.5.2 Toray Business Overview

12.5.3 Toray Membrane Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Toray Membrane Filtration Products Offered

12.5.5 Toray Recent Development

12.6 Koch Membrane Systems

12.6.1 Koch Membrane Systems Corporation Information

12.6.2 Koch Membrane Systems Business Overview

12.6.3 Koch Membrane Systems Membrane Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Koch Membrane Systems Membrane Filtration Products Offered

12.6.5 Koch Membrane Systems Recent Development

12.7 Vontron

12.7.1 Vontron Corporation Information

12.7.2 Vontron Business Overview

12.7.3 Vontron Membrane Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Vontron Membrane Filtration Products Offered

12.7.5 Vontron Recent Development

12.8 Microdyn-Nadir

12.8.1 Microdyn-Nadir Corporation Information

12.8.2 Microdyn-Nadir Business Overview

12.8.3 Microdyn-Nadir Membrane Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Microdyn-Nadir Membrane Filtration Products Offered

12.8.5 Microdyn-Nadir Recent Development

12.9 Mitsubishi Rayon

12.9.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Information

12.9.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Business Overview

12.9.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Membrane Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Membrane Filtration Products Offered

12.9.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Recent Development

12.10 Evoqua

12.10.1 Evoqua Corporation Information

12.10.2 Evoqua Business Overview

12.10.3 Evoqua Membrane Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Evoqua Membrane Filtration Products Offered

12.10.5 Evoqua Recent Development

12.11 3M (Membrana)

12.11.1 3M (Membrana) Corporation Information

12.11.2 3M (Membrana) Business Overview

12.11.3 3M (Membrana) Membrane Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 3M (Membrana) Membrane Filtration Products Offered

12.11.5 3M (Membrana) Recent Development

12.12 Pentair (X-Flow)

12.12.1 Pentair (X-Flow) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Pentair (X-Flow) Business Overview

12.12.3 Pentair (X-Flow) Membrane Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Pentair (X-Flow) Membrane Filtration Products Offered

12.12.5 Pentair (X-Flow) Recent Development

12.13 Toyobo

12.13.1 Toyobo Corporation Information

12.13.2 Toyobo Business Overview

12.13.3 Toyobo Membrane Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Toyobo Membrane Filtration Products Offered

12.13.5 Toyobo Recent Development

12.14 KUBOTA

12.14.1 KUBOTA Corporation Information

12.14.2 KUBOTA Business Overview

12.14.3 KUBOTA Membrane Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 KUBOTA Membrane Filtration Products Offered

12.14.5 KUBOTA Recent Development

12.15 Sumitomo Electric Industries

12.15.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries Business Overview

12.15.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Membrane Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries Membrane Filtration Products Offered

12.15.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries Recent Development

12.16 Synder Filtration

12.16.1 Synder Filtration Corporation Information

12.16.2 Synder Filtration Business Overview

12.16.3 Synder Filtration Membrane Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Synder Filtration Membrane Filtration Products Offered

12.16.5 Synder Filtration Recent Development

12.17 BASF(inge GmbH)

12.17.1 BASF(inge GmbH) Corporation Information

12.17.2 BASF(inge GmbH) Business Overview

12.17.3 BASF(inge GmbH) Membrane Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 BASF(inge GmbH) Membrane Filtration Products Offered

12.17.5 BASF(inge GmbH) Recent Development

12.18 Pall Corporation

12.18.1 Pall Corporation Corporation Information

12.18.2 Pall Corporation Business Overview

12.18.3 Pall Corporation Membrane Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Pall Corporation Membrane Filtration Products Offered

12.18.5 Pall Corporation Recent Development

12.19 Canpure

12.19.1 Canpure Corporation Information

12.19.2 Canpure Business Overview

12.19.3 Canpure Membrane Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Canpure Membrane Filtration Products Offered

12.19.5 Canpure Recent Development

12.20 Parker Hannifin

12.20.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

12.20.2 Parker Hannifin Business Overview

12.20.3 Parker Hannifin Membrane Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Parker Hannifin Membrane Filtration Products Offered

12.20.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Development

12.21 CITIC Envirotech

12.21.1 CITIC Envirotech Corporation Information

12.21.2 CITIC Envirotech Business Overview

12.21.3 CITIC Envirotech Membrane Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 CITIC Envirotech Membrane Filtration Products Offered

12.21.5 CITIC Envirotech Recent Development

12.22 Origin Water

12.22.1 Origin Water Corporation Information

12.22.2 Origin Water Business Overview

12.22.3 Origin Water Membrane Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Origin Water Membrane Filtration Products Offered

12.22.5 Origin Water Recent Development

12.23 Tianjin MOTIMO

12.23.1 Tianjin MOTIMO Corporation Information

12.23.2 Tianjin MOTIMO Business Overview

12.23.3 Tianjin MOTIMO Membrane Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Tianjin MOTIMO Membrane Filtration Products Offered

12.23.5 Tianjin MOTIMO Recent Development

12.24 Hangzhou Hualv

12.24.1 Hangzhou Hualv Corporation Information

12.24.2 Hangzhou Hualv Business Overview

12.24.3 Hangzhou Hualv Membrane Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Hangzhou Hualv Membrane Filtration Products Offered

12.24.5 Hangzhou Hualv Recent Development

12.25 Hangzhou NW

12.25.1 Hangzhou NW Corporation Information

12.25.2 Hangzhou NW Business Overview

12.25.3 Hangzhou NW Membrane Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Hangzhou NW Membrane Filtration Products Offered

12.25.5 Hangzhou NW Recent Development

12.26 Zhaojin Motian

12.26.1 Zhaojin Motian Corporation Information

12.26.2 Zhaojin Motian Business Overview

12.26.3 Zhaojin Motian Membrane Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Zhaojin Motian Membrane Filtration Products Offered

12.26.5 Zhaojin Motian Recent Development

12.27 Ningbo Changqi Porous

12.27.1 Ningbo Changqi Porous Corporation Information

12.27.2 Ningbo Changqi Porous Business Overview

12.27.3 Ningbo Changqi Porous Membrane Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Ningbo Changqi Porous Membrane Filtration Products Offered

12.27.5 Ningbo Changqi Porous Recent Development

13 Membrane Filtration Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Membrane Filtration Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Membrane Filtration

13.4 Membrane Filtration Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Membrane Filtration Distributors List

14.3 Membrane Filtration Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Membrane Filtration Market Trends

15.2 Membrane Filtration Drivers

15.3 Membrane Filtration Market Challenges

15.4 Membrane Filtration Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”