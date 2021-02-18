A modern coffee table is utilized by residential and commercial purposes. Modern coffee tables are weather custom made or pre-designed as per consumer requirements and comfort. Increasing disposable income fuelled by high living standards is expected to provide exponential growth to the market. The rising commercial sector, growth of real estate and hospitality sector and demand for luxury and premium coffee tables from the certain customer is propelling the growth of the modern coffee table market in both developed and developing countries

Latest added Modern Coffee Table Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2025. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the mercerization. The study explored is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Uhuru Design (United States), Trendily Home Collection (United States), Hammary Furniture (United States), SAFAVIEH LLC (United States), Butler Specialty Company (United States), Theodore Alexander (United States), UrbanWood Goods (United States), Nuevoliving (Canada), ELK Group International (United States) and Worlds Away (United States)

The Modern Coffee Table segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Glass, Ceramics, Wood), Application (Household, Commercial), Shape (Round, Square, Oval, Rectangular, Other), Distribution Channel (Speciality Store, Online Store)

Market Trend

Growing Popularity of Online Distribution Channels

Rising Demand for Good Quality Wood with Extraordinary Design

Market Drivers

Increasing Disposable Income and Consumer Inclination Towards Luxurious Furniture across the World

Rapid Growth of Commercial Sector Such as IT Industry, Hospitals, Education, etc in Emerging Countries

Opportunities

The Growth in Adoption of Modern Furniture in Developing Economies

Increasing Residential and Infrastructural Development in Middle East and Asia Pacific Regions

Restraints

High Cost of Raw Material Processing and Labor Cost

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Workers in both Developing and Underdeveloped Nations

The regional analysis of Modern Coffee Table Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2020-2025.

