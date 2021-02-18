Dairy products are a type of food which is mainly produced from or containing the milk of mammals. On the other hand, soy foods are a dairy-free product that includes soy milk, soy cheese, etc. Non-dairy milk alternative represents the milk substitute for people suffering from milk intolerance and allergy. Naturally occurring ingredients from soy can interfere with the body’s ability to absorb iron, calcium, and iodine. The Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the largest region for the growth of the dairy & soy market owing to the growing population coupled with improving the economy of developing countries such as China and India.This growth is primarily driven by Growing consumer desire to boost nutritional intake of nutrients such as calcium and protein as well as micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals available naturally in dairy products is driving demand for dairy & soy food with health & wellness attributes. and Continued Urbanization and Changing Consumption Patterns towards Westernized Foods.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Valio Oy (Finland), PepsiCo (United States), Danone (France), Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (India), Molvest (Russia), Inner Mongolia Mengniu Dairy Industry Co Ltd. (China), Hochland AG (Germany), Wimm-Bill-Dann JSC (Russia), Groupe Lactalis (France) and Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. (India)

The Dairy & Soy segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Dairy Food, Soy Food), Application (Home Use, Commercial Use), Form (Liquid, Solid), Packaging (Rigid Plastic (Container, Bottles), Flexible Packaging (Bag/Sachet)), Sales Channel (Off-Trade (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Mini Markets, Kiosks, Wines & Spirits Shops, Etc.), On-Trade (Bars, Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Clubs, Hotels, Etc.))

Market Drivers

Growing consumer desire to boost nutritional intake of nutrients such as calcium and protein as well as micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals available naturally in dairy products is driving demand for dairy & soy food with health & wellness attributes.

Continued Urbanization and Changing Consumption Patterns towards Westernized Foods

Market Trend

Demand for Protein-Based Milk Products, Cheese and Yoghurt owing to Prevention of Metabolic Syndrome and Diabetes

Plant-Based Product, by the Emergence of the ‘Flexitarian’ Consumer as well as Increased Numbers of Vegetarians and Vegans

Restraints

Diets such as Palaeolithic Diet and Vegan, Restrict the Intake of Dairy Products

Poor Cold Storage Infrastructure

Saturated Consumption Levels Due To the Rise in Veganism and Concerns about Animal Welfare

Opportunities

Sales of Soymilk & Soy Drinks with Health & Wellness Claims and Demand for Products with ‘All Natural’ Claims as Consumers Perceive Natural and Organic Products to Be Better In Quality

Challenges

Increasing Complexity of Dairy Production and Distribution, Constantly Changing Consumption Demand and Improved Safety and Quality

The regional analysis of Dairy & Soy Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2020-2025.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Dairy & Soy Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Dairy & Soy market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Dairy & Soy Market.

Chapter 3: Displayingthe Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Dairy & Soy

Chapter 4: Presenting the Dairy & Soy Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Dairy & Soy market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Dairy & Soy Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Dairy & Soy market?

market? What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Dairy & Soy market?

market? What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Dairy & Soy market?

market? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

