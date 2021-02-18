A mechanical pencil, also reaching for a pencil, is a pencil with an interchangeable and mechanically extractable solid pigment core called “lead”. The lead, which is often made of graphite, is not bonded to the outer casing and can be mechanically elongated if its tip wears out during use. Other names include micro-tip pencil, automatic pencil, drafting pencil, technical pencil, click pencil, pump pen, pump pencil, lead holder, pacer, propelling pencil, pen pencil, and lead pencil. Mechanical pencils are used to provide lines of constant width without sharpening in technical drawing and fast, clean writing. They were also used for drawing art. Since they don’t need to be sharpened, they’re also very popular with students. Mechanical pencils were very first used in the 18th century, with many of the designs patented in the 19th as well as 20th centuries. Mechanical pencils can be divided into two basic types: those that hold the lead and can actively propel it, and those that only hold the lead in place.

Faber-Castell (Germany), Marco (United States), Deli (China), Baile (China), Truecolor (India), Aihao (China), China First Pencil Co., Ltd. (China), M&G (United Kingdom), Pilot Corporation), The Walt Disney Company (United States) and Staedtler (Germany)

Type (0.5mm, 0.7mm, 0.9mm, Others), Application (School/Office, Designer, Artistic Creation, Industry Graphic, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Stationery Specialists, Gift Shops, General Merchandise Retailers, Bookstores, Others), Lead Type (Graphite and Clay, Plastic Polymers), Mechanism (Screw-Based Pencils, Ratchet-Based Pencils)

Influencing Market Trend

Rising Demand for Advanced Pencil for Artists

Growing Demand for Mechanical Pencil among End-users

Market Drivers

Increasing Usage of Mechanical Pencil in Engineering Drawing

Launch of New Products Coupled With Innovation in Technology

Opportunities

Improvement in Mechanical Pencil Over the Years

High Demand in Developing Regions

Restraints

Changing User Preferences

Challenges

Lack of Awareness Regarding Mechanical Pencils

The regional analysis of Mechanical Pencil Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2020-2025.

