Susceptometer helps in the detection of the pathogens during the outbreaks, subsequently, gives a faster response. Foodborne diseases are very common. Fast detection of the pathogens causing foodborne diseases is crucial. The Susceptometer designed for measuring fields from paramagnetic materials in the body, such as hepatic iron stores in the liver A Susceptometer measures the rotations of the magnetic micro discs in a suspension through easy optical interrogation. The Susceptometer includes microfabricated magnetic rotational forces of the magnetic micro discs. The motion of the disc is affected by the local physical properties of the fluid and by probable presence of biological entities that adhere to the micro discs. When bacteria adheres to the disc, the rotation slows down, thus increasing the phase shift. This change in the rotational dynamics of the micro discs affecting the way light passes through the suspension, aids in the detection of the targeted pathogens and substances. The magnetic discs are customized to target precise pathogens or substances, which when bind to the micro discs, affect the rotation of the magnetic micro discs of the Susceptometer, enabling identification. The main application of Susceptometer is to detect and identify harmful pathogens. Advantages of Susceptometer are that it yields faster results thus decreasing the degree of the pathogen outbreak. Susceptometer demonstrates simple functioning and a low-cost system.

Global Susceptometer Market: Dynamics

The Susceptometer market is primarily driven by rising incidences of low-grade food triggering many foodborne diseases, kidney ailments, and alarming incidences of infectious diseases. Ease of using Susceptometer and the compactness will be a driving factor for the Susceptometer market. The small size and low cost of the device will also help the Susceptometer market grow. Easy to use the feature of Susceptometer will not require extensive training for the people to operate it. Depleting standards of potable water will cause a rise in the incidence of kidney stones and other kidney related ailments. This, in turn, will trigger the Susceptometer market. But technological advancements and alternate technology may pose to be the threat to the Susceptometer market.

Global Susceptometer Market: Segmentation

By End Users, the Global Susceptometer market can be segmented into,

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Ambulatory surgical centers

Academic and Research Centers

By Region, the Global Susceptometer market can be segmented into,

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The Susceptometers are compact, inexpensive and easy to use, therefore can be easily installed in the diagnostic labs, ambulatory surgical centers and academic & research centers.

Global Susceptometer Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, Europe and North America is the dominating region in the Susceptometer market owing to the high prevalence of infectious diseases, foodborne diseases and kidney diseases in the northern America and European region. Latin America and Asia Pacific is trailing Europe and North America in the Susceptometer market attributing to the facts such as high incidences of foodborne diseases. Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America market for Susceptometer is also expected to witness a high CAGR during the coming years due to a high prevalence of foodborne infections, awareness, growth observed in the healthcare sector and changing the perception of the healthcare professionals triggering the Susceptometer in these developing nations.

Global Susceptometer Market: Key Players

Currently, the global Stone Management System market is highly competitive owing to the involvement of many established players. Some of the major players in the global Stone Management System market are Mettler-Toledo (Schweiz) GmbH, Sartorius AG, Tristan Technologies, Inc., and Barlington Instruments.

