Mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease often confined to the flexural surfaces of the body and usually begins in childhood. This skin disease affects a large percentage of the world’s population. Atopic dermatitis is also known as eczema which is characterized by itching, swelling, dry skin, redness, vesicle formation, crusting, cracking, scaling and weeping. Atopic dermatitis is a long-term skin disease, which is classified into different types depending on the skin condition such as contact eczema, allergic contact eczema, neurodermatitis, dyshidrotic eczema, nummular eczema, stasis dermatitis and seborrheic eczema. Multiple factors are responsible for mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis which include low humidity, cold weather, seasonal allergies, and exposure to harsh soaps and detergents.

Mild-to-Moderate Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Large patient population and new product launches are factors projected to drive the growth of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis treatment market globally. According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the global population is growing at a rate of 1.1%. Climatic changes and large pipeline products are factors which are estimated to fuel the growth of this market. However, stringent regulations for product approvals and generic competition are the factors which hinder the market growth of mild-to-moderate atopic treatment market globally.

Mild-to-Moderate Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market: Segmentation

By treatment type the mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis treatment market can be segmented into

Radiation treatment

Drug treatment

By distribution channel the mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis treatment market can be segmented into

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug treatment can further be segmented into antihistamines, antibiotics, emollients, corticosteroids, and calcineurin inhibitors. Topical corticosteroids are the standard treatment for most patients with atopic dermatitis for more than 50 to 60 years. Calcineurin inhibitors are used as second line treatment drug for atopic dermatitis. Recently the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Eucrisa a topical treatment for children and adults with mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis. Eucrisa works differently than other topical treatments on the market.

Mild-to-Moderate Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market: Overview

The medication treatment of the skin disease depends on the duration, pattern, and severity of the skin lesions. Except drug therapy, atopic dermatitis is treated with ultraviolet light therapy. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), the atopic dermatitis that emerges in adults is often different and more severe than infants and children. According to Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., atopic dermatitis is estimated to affect about 18% of infants and children in developed countries. These disease often becomes milder with age.

Mild-to-Moderate Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America leads the market for mid-to-moderate atopic dermatitis reasons being lifestyle changes, new product innovations, and early treatment adoption. A large proportion of the U.S. population has symptoms of eczema. According to the National Eczema Association in the U.S., approximately 30 million people are living with eczema, and the prevalence rate of childhood eczema is 10.8%. Europe is the second leading market for mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis treatment due to development activities and large research base. The Asia Pacific market is also expected to grow at a higher rate owing to changing lifestyle, large target patient pool, rapid population growth, adoption of western lifestyle, and growth in research and development. These factor are likely to drive the market growth of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis treatment market during the forecast period globally.

Mild-to-Moderate Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market: Key Players

The major players in mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis treatment market include Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Meda Pharmaceuticals, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi S.A., and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.. The robust drug pipeline shows that manufacturers see a large potential market for mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis treatments. For instance, Anacor Pharmaceuticals is developing a drug, crisaborole which is a non-steroidal topical anti-inflammatory for mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis which can have a significant utilization. Dupilumab is expected to be approved for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adults.

