Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) is treatment considered most safe and effective for certain psychiatric disorders. ECT is the most common treatment performed for severe or major type of depression. Though mechanism of action for this treatment is not fully known. It is said to be effecting central nervous system components such as hormones, neurotransmitters, neurotropic factors and neuropeptides. The process of generalize seizure is required for both the beneficial and adverse effect of ECT. Many studies have shown reduction of glucose metabolism in anterior and posterior part of brain in study of before and after procedure of ECT. Though this treatment is said to be effective for many psychiatric disorder there are significant controversies related to this procedure. Some study have concluded ECT procedure just marginally more effective that other placebo procedures. This procedure is viewed harmful by general population and mental health professionals. Despite of all the controversies ECT is used by US and is endorsed by the American Psychiatric Association. Professional associations of Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Denmark and India have professional guidelines to use ECT.

ECT is performed on only selective patients with high degree of symptoms of severity and functional physical or mental disorders. It is also given to the patient who require treatment response urgently e.g. patients with suicidal behavior. It is also considered in the patients with treatment resistant cases of bipolar disorder. It is also used for the cases of acute schizophrenia. This treatment is considered for the cases of schizophrenia patients who show minimal or no response to the antipsychotic medications. ECT is also recommended for the treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), catatonia, depression associated with Parkinson diseases, pain and acute confusion psychosis.

The increasing cases of mental illness due to brain injuries, Bacterial infections causing mental disorders and increasing long term use of substance abuse linked to depression and anxiety is expected to increase the usage of ECT device. Changing life style and increasing exposure to harmful toxins is expected to attribute to the increasing usage of the device. The prevalence rate of schizophrenia was approximately 1.1% for the 18 years and above population in 2010. As per the report of National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 out of 5 adults in the US experience mental illness.

Growing incidence of mental disorders and demand for treatment options for severe mental illness are the factors driving the growth of global electroconvulsive therapy devices market. Advancements in technology and development for study of brain is believed to play the crucial role in the growth of global electroconvulsive therapy devices market over the forecast period.

The global market for electroconvulsive therapy devices is segmented on basis of product type, end user and geography:

Based on Product type, global electroconvulsive therapy devices market has been segmented as follow:

Unilateral

Bilateral

Based on end user, global electroconvulsive therapy therapeutics market has been segmented as follow:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Mental Hospitals

Others

Increasing smoking rate, tobacco consumption and incidence of bacterial infection causing mental instability are the factors primarily responsible for growing cases of mental disorders. The increasing aging population is resulting in increasing geriatric patients receiving ECT. ECT device of two types: bilateral ECT, in which electrodes are placed in either side of your head. This type if device effect the entire brain. Unilateral ECT one electrode is placed on top of the brain and another electrode is placed in the right side of the brain. In some hospital, ECT is performed with ultra-brief pulses which last for half a millisecond pulse compared to the standard pulses. Shorter pulses are expected to help prevent memory loss after the procedure.

Based on the end user, the global electroconvulsive therapy device market has been segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, mental hospitals and others. Mental Hospital end user segment is anticipated to contribute the maximum share among end users.

Based on the regional presence, global electroconvulsive therapy device market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global electroconvulsive therapy device market for due to high prevalence of mental disorders. Europe is expected to hold second largest market share in global electroconvulsive therapy device market.

Some of the major players operating in the global electroconvulsive therapy device market are ,

Somatic

Mecta

Ectron Ltd

In US, only two companies i.e. Somatic and Mecta manufactures ECT device.

Explore Extensive Coverage of Persistence Market Research`s Healthcare Landscape

