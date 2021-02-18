Digital cell-sorting is the system used to sort or isolate the intended cells or particles from fluid samples. Flow cytometers aids these systems in separating varied types of cells based on their properties. This system uses Fluorescence Activated Cell Sorting (FACS) and cell imaging microscopes methods for characterizing the various particles or cells.

Digital cell-sorting system helps in rare cells precise isolation from sample of heterogeneous cells there by enable downstream study of cells for varied applications. Digital cell-sorting system has got several applications from malignancy genomics, basic research, clinical trials to forensic and noninvasive prenatal diagnosis.

These cell sorting systems can able to analyze thousands of particles every second and isolate cells actively which have specialized properties. Digital cell-sorting system market dynamics has been affected by new wave of innovation in size and performance of the systems thanks to recent advances in electronics, microfluidics and software in the digital cell sorting systems.

Digital cell-sorting system market is continue to witness significant growth owing to increased demand for newer technologies for cell isolation in cancer research and growing usage in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies. Apart from this rising chronic disease burden, technological advancement, increased prevalence of cancer will help grow digital cell sorting system market significantly.

Apart from the above mentioned factors, government’s investment in research and development, recent launches of several newer digital cell sorting systems by various companies in the market, rising use in research institutes will help to bolster digital cell-sorting system market over the forecast period.

However lack of skilled professionals to calibrate these systems and cost and size of the instruments may hamper the growth of digital cell-sorting system market over the forecast period.

Digital cell-sorting system market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, method, end user and region.

Based on the product type, the digital cell-sorting system market is segmented into the following:

Instruments

Reagents and Kits

Software Services

Based on the method type, the digital cell-sorting system market is segmented into the following:

Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting (FACS)

Cell Imaging Microscopes

Based on the application type, the digital cell-sorting system market is segmented into the following:

Cancer Research

Stem Cell Research

Biomolecule Isolation

In Vitro Diagnostics

Based on the end user, the digital cell-sorting system market is segmented into the following:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Laboratories and Institutes

Global digital cell-sorting system market is experiencing significant growth owing to increased demand for advanced cell sorting systems in various academic institutes, research centers and biopharmaceutical companies. Increased usage of digital cell sorting system in place of microscopy and instruments high throughput may positively impact the digital cell sorting system market dynamics over a given period of forecast.

Apart from above mentioned factors varied range of applications of cell sorting systems such as diagnostic and research will impact digital cell sorting system market significantly over period of forecast.

However recent development of benchtop systems, ongoing research in Lab on Chip (LOC) systems in life science domain for cell sorting and analysis, moreover presence of international players in the market may help grow digital cell sorting system market significantly over forecast period

Geographically digital cell-sorting system market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe will remain key markets for digital cell-sorting system market due to extensive research and development activities and presence of key players in the market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register positive growth in the digital cell sorting system market owing to rising government’s investment in life science sector and expanding biopharmaceutical industry in the region.

Some of the key players in the global digital cell-sorting system market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Sony Biotechnology Inc., BD Biosciences, Silicon Biosystems, Union Biometrica, Inc., Menarini-Silicon Biosystems to name a few.

