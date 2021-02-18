Respiratory gating systems are the non-invasive, video guided systems which are used to precisely target the tumor in lung, breasts or upper abdomen while positioning a radiation beam on tumor site. Tumors in lungs and upper abdominal portion displace every time patient breaths which makes the administration of radiation therapy difficult. Respiratory gating systems monitor the movement of target or tumor caused by respiratory movement, and guide physicians to correlate tumor position in connection with the respiratory cycle of the patient. The system records the wave pattern of the patient’s respiratory cycle and determines movement of tumor in correlation with wave pattern. The gating threshold is set according to wave pattern so that the radiation dose is administered when tumor is in desired position and the beam ids cut off when tumor displaces. Owing to decreased risk of exposure of vital organs such as heart and liver, respiratory gating systems ate rapidly getting adopted. Some of the available respiratory gating systems are Real-time Position Management System, AZ-733VI, Gated RapidArc etc.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/11350

Respiratory Gating System Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing worldwide incidence of lung cancer and breast cancer would result in growth of global market for respiratory gating system. According to data obtained from Cancer Research U.K., incidence of lung cancer in 2013 was as high as 79.3 per 100,000 population. Technological advancements such as launch of 4D visualization system, increased sensitivity of the system etc. are expected to boost the market during the forecast period 2016-2026. However, high cost of the therapy is the major restraint for the growth of global respiratory gating system market.

Respiratory Gating System Market: Segmentation

The global market for respiratory gating system is classified on the basis of product type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the global respiratory gating system market has been segmented as follows:

Respiratory Gating Systems

Accessories

Based on end user, the global global respiratory gating system market has been segmented as follows:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

To receive Methodology request here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/methodology/11350

Respiratory Gating System Market: Overview

The global respiratory gating system market is expected to expand at healthy CAGR owing to increasing adoption of the products across the world. Among end users, hospital end user segment is expected to account for maximum share due to requirement of advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Respiratory Gating System Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the global respiratory gating system market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Among all the regions, North America will continue to lead the global market for respiratory gating system market due to high purchasing power. Europe is expected to account for second largest share in global market primarily due to increasing number of radiation therapy procedures.

To receive extensive list of important regions, Request Table of Content here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/toc/11350

Respiratory Gating System Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global respiratory gating system market are

Varian Medical Systems

Anzai Medical Co. Ltd.

Standard Imaging Inc.

Raditec Medical AG

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Philips Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems.

Explore Extensive Coverage of Persistence Market Research`s Healthcare Landscape

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]