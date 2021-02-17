Future Market Insights (FMI) report examines the India Power Tools market over the forecast period, 2016–2026. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities and highlight updates and insights, pertaining to various segments of the India power tools market.

Power tools are portable and stationary instruments, which are used to facilitate mechanical operations. Power tools utilise a power source and mechanism, such as electricity, air pressure and fuel for operation. Power tools are categorised on the basis of power source: electric power-operated tools; pneumatic power tools; liquid fuel (gas)-powered tools; hydraulic power tools and powder-actuated tools.

To understand and assess opportunities in the India power tools market, the report is categorically divided into three sections: On the basis of end-use; mode of operation and region. The report analyses the India power tools market in terms of value (INR Crore) and volume (‘000 units).

The report begins with an overview of the global power tools market, followed by India power tools market, appraising power tools sales in terms of value and volume, followed by FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the market. Key trends by product type are also included in the report to equip the client with crystal clear decision making insights.

The subsequent sections analyse the India power tools market on the basis of end-use, mode of operation and region, and presents a forecast for the period, 2016–2026. The market is segmented as follows:

By end-use

Industrial Power Tools

Household Power Tools

By mode of operation

Electric

Pneumatic

Others

By country

North India

South India

East India

West India

To deduce the market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as region-wise split and market-split by end-use and mode of operations and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been included to arrive at appropriate market estimates. Forecast presented in the report assesses total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution by the India power tools market. In addition, end-use and mode of operation segments are bifurcated into each region, so as to give a deeper insight of demand in the India power tools market.

When developing the market forecast, the report begins with sizing the current market, which forms the basis for market forecasting. Given the characteristics of the market, FMI triangulates the data via different analysis based on supply side, demand side and dynamics of the India power tools market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand predictability of the market and identify right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of India power tools market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the India power tools market.

To understand the growth and performance of key segments in the India power tools market, Future Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index. The index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the India power tools market.

In final section of the report, competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global and regional companies that manufacture and supply power tools in India. The report contains company-wise market share analysis and profiles of some of the major players operating in the India power tools market.

Market players featured in this report include:

Global Players

Atlas Copco AB

Snap-on International

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Actuant Corporation

SKF AB

Regional Players

Stanley Black & Decker

Hitachi Koki Co. Ltd.

Makita Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Kulkarni Power Tools

