Future Market Insights, in its recent study on the US non-commercial acrylic paint market, offers a detailed value analysis of the non-commercial acrylic paint market in the US on the basis of various segments such as type, grade, application, sales channel, and region. The market of non-commercial acrylic paints in the US has been identified as a high-volume, high-value market, with an influx of domestic-based and international manufacturers competing in the market space

The US non-commercial acrylic paint market report covers market analysis through basis point analysis (BPS), incremental dollar opportunity index, market attractiveness analysis, and Y-o-Y growth, covering data for the historical period 2013–2017 and the forecast for 2018–2028, with 2017 as the base year. The volume data has been represented in terms of units with each unit equivalent to 4 oz. of acrylic paint available in tube packs.

Overview of the Non-Commercial Acrylic Paints Market Report Chapters

The non-commercial acrylic paint market report begins with an executive summary covering a gist of the report. The executive summary highlights the US non-commercial acrylic paint market overview in terms of value through various segments.

This section also covers a gross level outlook, and key supply- and demand-side trends of the non-commercial acrylic paint market in the US This section also outlines the success factors along with FMI’s recommendations and interpretation of the market scenario during the research study of the non-commercial acrylic paint market in the US

The next section of the non-commercial acrylic paint market report begins with the market definition, market taxonomy, and research scope of the US non-commercial acrylic paint market. The following scope of market research of non-commercial acrylic paints in the US has been considered.

US Non-Commercial Acrylic Paints Market: Segmentation

Type

Fluid Acrylics

Heavy-Body Acrylics

Slow-Drying Agents

Grade

Artist Grade

Student Grade

Application

Wood

Metal

Fabrics

Ceramics

Canvas

Paper

Sales Channel

Online

Offline

Region

South

Midwest

Northeast

West

US Non-Commercial Acrylic Paints Market: Regional Overview by Concerned States

North-East

Connecticut

Maine

Massachusetts

New Hampshire

Rhode Island

Vermont

New Jersey

New York

Pennsylvania

Midwest

Illinois

Indiana

Michigan

Ohio

Wisconsin

Iowa

Kansas

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

North & South Dakota

South

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Maryland

North & South Carolina

Virginia

West Virginia

Alabama

Kentucky

Tennessee

Mississippi

Arkansas

Oklahoma

Louisiana

Texas

West

Arizona

Colorado

Idaho

Montana

Nevada

New Mexico

California

Utah

Oregon

Washington

The subsequent section in the US non-commercial acrylic paint market report includes the macroeconomic factors, along with value chain analysis, drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are having a profound rate of influence on the growth of the non-commercial acrylic paint market. The mentioned information has been provided on FMI’s understanding and interpretation backed up with suitable examples and facts as obtained from official and authentic data sources for the non-commercial acrylic paint market in the US

The next section provides a pricing analysis of non-commercial acrylic paints in the US on the basis of paint type, wherein, the weighted average price has been computed to arrive at regional average prices.The primary objective of the non-commercial acrylic paint market report is to offer key insights on competition positioning, current trends, market potential by each segment, growth rates, and other relevant statistics specific to the US market.

Significant insights generated in this research report is in the form of key success factors outline and buying decision analysis which will help the reader to identify key criteria for product selection and preferred types of non-commercial acrylic paints which has helped in growth of their consumption.

The subsequent section of the report provides value (US$ Mn) and volume (tons) projections for the non-commercial acrylic paint market on the basis of the above-mentioned segments at an overall level as well as by individual regions of the US The values for the US non-commercial acrylic paint market represented in this section have been agglomerated by collecting data and information by each individual segment.

All the above sections evaluate the present non-commercial acrylic paint market scenario and growth prospects, while the forecast presented assesses the market size in terms of volume and value. In addition, an outline summary has been provided for each data table/analysis.

In order to understand the key market segments in terms of growth of the US non-commercial acrylic paints across the concerned regions, FMI has developed an attractiveness index that will help providers identify real market opportunities.

Additionally, it is imperative to note that, in a dynamic regional economy, as in this case, we not only assign forecasts in terms of CAGR but furthermore analyse the market on the basis of crucial parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the non-commercial acrylic paint market, and identify the accurate opportunities available.

In the final section of the report, we have provided a competition analysis with market share analysis pertaining to the non-commercial acrylic paint market in the US, and revenue share of manufacturers by a tier-down structure of the US non-commercial acrylic paint market.

In the competition dashboard section of the US non-commercial acrylic paint market report, we have provided a dashboard view of the major players, along with their market shares and key business strategies.

This would enable clients to evaluate the strategies that are being deployed by market leaders, and consequently help them develop effective strategies in the non-commercial acrylic paint market. Additionally, the analysis also enlists tier-2 players’ intensity of presence in the US domestic market, along with a competitive benchmarking based on product portfolio strength and brand visibility.

Research Methodology

The first stage of the non-commercial acrylic paints research for the US market entailed the formulation of a preliminary hypothesis, which was considered from primary as well as secondary approaches. To analyse the US non-commercial acrylic paint market share and competition analysis, we tracked the key developments related to non-commercial acrylic paints, such as collaborations, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, new orders, product launches, and awards and recognitions for companies operating in the market. A competition dashboard has been provided for the top 7 competitors with respect to market share and performance in the US non-commercial acrylic paint market.

