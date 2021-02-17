A recent market study published by FMI “Industrial Battery Chargers Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 & Forecast 2018-2028” offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the industrial battery chargers market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

INDUSTRIAL BATTERY CHARGER MARKET TAXONOMY

The Global Industrial Battery Chargers market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach in front of the reader.

Technology

High Frequency Chargers/Switch Mode Based

SCR (Silicon Controlled Rectifier)/ Thyristor Based

Ferroresonant

Hybrid (SCR + Ferroresonant)

Battery Rated Voltage

Up to 24V

48V

60V

110V

Above 110V

Output Charging Current

15A-50A

51A-150A

151A-250A

251A-500A

Above 500A

Battery Type

SLA Batteries

NiCd Batteries

Plante Batteries

Lithium Batteries

Configuration

FC & BC (Float and Boost)

FC & FCBC (Float and Float cum Boost)

Dual FCBC (Dual Float cum Boost)

FCBC (Float cum Boost)

End-Use Sector

Railways

Energy and Power

Mining

Manufacturing

IT and Data Centers

Marine

Telecommunications

Infrastructure

Oil & Gas

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Global

Eastern Global

APEJ (Asia Pacific Excluding Japan)

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

Japan

WHAT’S INCLUDED

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the Industrial Battery Chargers market, which includes a summary of the key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the Industrial Battery Chargers market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed taxonomy and the definition of the Industrial Battery Chargers market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the Industrial Battery Chargers market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader understand the scope of the Industrial Battery Chargers market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact the market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market development or product innovations.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes the key inclusions of the report. It includes product adoption & usage analysis, reimbursement scenario, pipeline assessment & opportunity analysis, and manufactures strategies for market expansion.

Chapter 05 – Global Industrial Battery Chargers Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast, 2018-2028

This section explain the Global market value analysis and forecast for the Industrial Battery Chargers market between the forecast periods of 2013-2028 is highlights in this section. This chapter includes the detailed analysis of the historical Industrial Battery Chargers market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2018 – 2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2018 – 2028).

Chapter 06 – Global Industrial Battery Chargers Market Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average price of Industrial Battery Chargers in the different region throughout the globe. The pricing benchmark for manufacturer level pricing and distributor level pricing is analysed in this section.

Chapter 07 – Global Industrial Battery Chargers Market Demand (Volume in Units) Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast, 2018-2028

This section explain the Global market volume analysis and forecast for the Industrial Battery Chargers market between the forecast periods of 2018-2028 is highlights in this section.

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Industrial Battery Chargers market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the Industrial Battery Chargers market. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the Industrial Battery Chargers market, which include the drivers, restraints and trends. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the Industrial Battery Chargers market.

Chapter 09 – Global Industrial Battery Chargers Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast 2018 – 2028, By Technology

Based on Technology, the Industrial Battery Chargers market is segmented into High Frequency Chargers/Switch Mode Based, SCR (Silicon Controlled Rectifier)/ Thyristor Based, Ferroresonant and Hybrid (SCR + Ferroresonant). In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the Industrial Battery Chargers market and market attractiveness analysis based on the technology.

Chapter 10 – Global Industrial Battery Chargers Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028, by Battery Rated Voltage

This chapter provides details about the Industrial Battery Chargers market on the basis of battery rated voltage, and has been classified into Up to 24V, 48V, 60V, 110V and Above 110V. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on Battery Rated Voltage.

Chapter 11 – Global Industrial Battery Chargers Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028, by Output Charging Current

This chapter provides details about the Industrial Battery Chargers market on the basis of Output Charging Current, and has been classified into 15A-50A, 51A-150A, 151A-250A, 251A-500A and above 500A. In this chapter, readers can understand the market share and BPS analysis based on Output Charging Current.

Chapter 12 – Global Industrial Battery Chargers Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast 2018 – 2028, By Battery Type

Based on Battery Type, the Industrial Battery Chargers market is segmented into SLA Batteries, NiCd Batteries, Plante Batteries and Lithium Batteries. In this chapter, readers can find information about the product trends and key developments in the Industrial Battery Chargers market.

Chapter 13 – Global Industrial Battery Chargers Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast 2018 – 2028, By Configuration

Based on Configuration, the Industrial Battery Chargers market is segmented into FC & BC (Float and Boost), FC & FCBC (Float and Float cum Boost), Dual FCBC (Dual Float cum Boost) and FCBC (Float cum Boost). In this chapter, readers can find information about the growth trends and market attractiveness analysis by configuration.

Chapter 14 – Global Industrial Battery Chargers Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028, by End Use Sector

This chapter provides details about the Industrial Battery Chargers market on the basis of Railways, Energy and Power, Mining, Manufacturing, IT and Data Centers, Marine, Telecommunications, Infrastructure and Oil & Gas. In this chapter, readers can understand the market value and volume analysis by each mentioned segments in the global as well as the regional market

Chapter 15 – Global Industrial Battery Chargers Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028, By Region

This chapter explains how the Industrial Battery Chargers market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ (Asia Pacific Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, Oceania and Japan

Chapter 12 – North America Industrial Battery Chargers Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America Industrial Battery Chargers market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on the end users and countries in North America.

Chapter 13 – Latin America Industrial Battery Chargers Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, total sales by key countries, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America Industrial Battery Chargers market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the Industrial Battery Chargers market in the leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 14 – Europe Industrial Battery Chargers Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

Important growth prospects of the Industrial Battery Chargers market based on its end users in several Western and Eastern Europe countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – South Asia Industrial Battery Chargers Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

India, Indonesia, Thailand , Malaysia are the leading countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia Industrial Battery Chargers market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia Industrial Battery Chargers market during the period 2018-2028.

Chapter 16 – East Asia Industrial Battery Chargers Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

This chapter highlights the growth of the Industrial Battery Chargers market in the East Asia by focusing on China, Japan and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Industrial Battery Chargers market in East Asia.

Chapter 17 – Oceania Industrial Battery Chargers Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania Industrial Battery Chargers market.

Chapter 18 – MEA Industrial Battery Chargers Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

This chapter provides information about how the Industrial Battery Chargers market will grow in the major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2018 – 2028.

Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the Industrial Battery Chargers market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the Industrial Battery Chargers market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are ABB Ltd., Hitachi ltd, Exide Technologies, ENERSYS, Delta Q, Gs Yuasa International Ltd., AMETEK.Inc, Sevcon, Crown Battery Manufacturing Company, Lester Electrical, AEG Power Solutions, and Kirloskar Electric Company, among others.

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the Industrial Battery Chargers report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain the various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Industrial Battery Chargers market

