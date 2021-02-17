Key players in the global microbial identification market are focussing on technology partnerships with leading microbiology institutes, wherein the development of microbial identification systems will be closed directed towards increasing the applicability for future needs of investigative microbiological studies. Such analytical insights are the highlights of Future Market Insights’ new publication, titled “Microbial Identification Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012–2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017–2022).” While analyzing the microbial identification markets across multiple regions, our analysts have attentively observed diversity in microbial examination techniques adopted by microbiologists. These differences are changing the use of microbial identification methods in applied research. Experts from the biotechnology industry have expressed that microbial identification will remain pivotal in revolutionizing the field of genomics and DNA sequencing, and will be an integral part of global initiatives such as the Human Microbiome Project.

the global microbial identification market. By 2022-end, microbial identification systems are pegged to become a global market worth US$ 1.4 billion. During the forecast period, 2017-2022, the global market for microbial identification will be registering a robust growth at 6% CAGR. The report has analyzed a slew of factors influencing the dynamics of microbial identification markets across several regions.

Report Structure

The report is comprised of numerous sections that analyse the global microbial identification market through an in-depth approach. An executive summary in the beginning of the report is a brief account of key research findings revealed in the following sections. Regional expansion of the global microbial identification market is highlighted in the executive summary, to give an immediate backdrop of lucrative markets. The report further offers an overview, wherein a formal introduction to the overall microbial identification market is provided. This section also includes the standard definition of microbial identification, and provides the Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) forecast on the global market for the assessment period.

Key factors influencing the dynamics of microbial identification markets have also been analysed in this section. The report also provides a supply chain breakdown and an analysis on cost structure & pricing of microbial identification systems. The report further reveals key raw material sourcing strategies adopted in the global market. An intensity map exhibiting the presence of microbial identification system manufacturers across global geographies is also offered in the report.

The report encompasses multiple sections that offer segmented analysis on the global microbial identification market. The report has analysed the microbial identification market on the basis of product-type, end-user, application, technology, and region. The report concludes with a detailed profiling of leading players in the global microbial identification market. This section reveals their current market standings, along with an analysis of key undertakings and notable developments of each company being profiled.

Market Taxonomy

The taxonomy of global microbial identification market has been precisely illustrated in the table below:

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Bacterial Identification Systems

Microbial Enumeration Systems

Bacterial Resistance Identification Systems

Microbiology Analyzers

Parasitology Analyzers End User Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Water and Environment Industry

Independent Research Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Environmental Application

Food and Beverages Testing

Pharmaceutical Application

Others Technology Phenotypic Methods

Technology Phenotypic Methods

Genotypic Methods Research Methodology Primary and secondary research have extensively conducted by the analysts at Future Market Insights. Revenues of key market participants have been collected through designated contact persons and authentic databases. Quantitative data has been infused with subjective findings to boost the accuracy of market size forecasts. The overall market size estimations have been provided in US dollars (US$) for catering to a universalised understanding. Along with Y-o-Y growth rates, the report offers forecast by using metric such as Basis Point Share (BPS) index, absolute dollar opportunities, and compounded annual growth rates. The scope of the report is to enable companies partaking in the global microbial identification market make informed decisions and develop profound strategies towards long-term business growth. Inferences provided in the report are directed to help players understand the key scenarios for expansion of global microbial identification market over the period of next five years.

