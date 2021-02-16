Copper Foil Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A recent market study published by FMI on the copper foil market includes the global industry analysis of 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. Our analysts have conducted thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market to obtain growth prospects with maximum precision.

Copper Foil Market: Segmentation

Grade

ETP

DHP

Application

Printed Circuit Boards

Heat Exchangers

Batteries

Busbars & Switchgears

Radiators

Electrical Equipment (Transformers, and Cables)

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report gives a brief with the executive summary of the copper foil market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the copper foil market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the copper foil market, which will help them understand the basic information about the copper foil market. Along with this, comprehensive information about copper foil is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the copper foil market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

This section includes key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 04 – Global Copper Foil Market Volume Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section also explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the Copper Foil market in the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 05 – Pricing Analysis

Pricing analysis of the Copper Foil market at the regional level has been provided in this section.

Chapter 06 – Global Copper Foil Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the copper foil market for the forecast period of 2020-2030. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical copper foil market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period.

Chapter 07 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the copper foil market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis for the copper foil market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 08 – Global Copper Foil Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Grade

This chapter provides details about the copper foil market based on grade and has been classified into ETP and DHP.

Chapter 09 – Global Copper Foil Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Application

This chapter provides details about the copper foil market based on application and has been classified into printed circuit boards, heat exchangers, batteries, busbars & switchgear, radiators, electrical equipment (transformers, cables), and others.

Chapter 10 – Global Copper Foil Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Thickness

This chapter provides details about the copper foil market based on thickness and has been classified into 0.01 to 0.1 mm, 0.1 to 1mm, 1mm to 3mm, 3mm to 12mm, 12mm to 25 mm, and 25 mm to 60 mm.

Chapter 11 – Global Copper Foil Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the copper foil market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 12 – North America Copper Foil Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America copper foil market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on material and countries in North America.

Chapter 13 – Latin America Copper Foil Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the copper foil market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 14 – Europe Copper Foil Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the copper foil market in European regions such as Germany, Italy, France, the UK, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – South Asia & Pacific Copper Foil Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the copper foil market in South Asia & Pacific by focusing on India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, and rest of South Asia & Pacific. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the copper foil market in South Asia & Pacific.

Chapter 16 – East Asia Copper Foil Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the copper foil market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the copper foil market in East Asia.

Chapter 17 – Middle East & Africa Copper Foil Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the copper foil market will grow in major countries in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region such as GCC countries, Turkey, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 18 – Key Countries Copper Foil Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the copper foil market in key countries by grade, application, and thickness. Additionally, COVID-19 impact in the said market in all respective countries has been included.

Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the copper foil market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

4. Key Success Factors

5. Global Copper Foils Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the copper foil market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Targray, Industrie De Nora S.p.A., American Elements, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Schlenk AG, UACJ Foil Corporation, Arcotech Ltd., IKUTA, MITSUI MINING & SMELTING CO. LTD. (Mitsui Kinzoku), Nippon Denkai, Ltd., Kingboard Copper Foil Ltd., CIVEN INTERNATION INC, HuiZhou United Copper Foil Electronic Material Co. Ltd., and RCI Industries & Technologies Limited.

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the copper foil market report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the copper foil market.

