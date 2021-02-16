Tue. Feb 16th, 2021

Cellulite Treatment Market is Expected to Witness Rapid Growth by 2028 | Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Cynosure, Inc. (Sub. Hologic Inc.), Tanceuticals, LLC., Inceler Medikal Co. Ltd.

Despite the economic and political uncertainty in the recent past, the global healthcare industry has been receiving positive nudges from reformative and technological disruptions in medical devices, pharmaceuticals and biotech, in-vitro diagnostics, and medical imaging. Key markets across the world are facing a massive rise in demand for critical care services that are pushing global healthcare spending levels to unimaginable limits.

A rapidly multiplying geriatric population; increasing prevalence of chronic ailments such as cancer and cardiac disease; growing awareness among patients; and heavy investments in clinical innovation are just some of the factors that are impacting the performance of the global healthcare industry. Proactive measures such as healthcare cost containment, primary care delivery, innovation in medical procedures (3-D printing, blockchain, and robotic surgery to name a few), safe and effective drug delivery, and well-defined healthcare regulatory compliance models are targeted at placing the sector on a high growth trajectory across key regional markets.

Market Taxonomy

Treatment Procedure

  • Non-Invasive
  • Minimally Invasive
  • Topical Treatment

Cellulite

  • Soft Cellulite
  • Hard Cellulite
  • Edematous Cellulite

End User

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Specialized Dermatology Clinics

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia-Pacific excluding Japan
  • China
  • Japan
  • Middle East & Africa

Specific Report Inputs

The report specifically includes keen examination of the patient pool for cellulite, treatments available in the market for cellulite and also the demand and supply for the treatment options.  The research has been restricted to the particularly post-puberty population, as the cellulite cases are seen in only this age group. There has also been an emphasis on women, as it is more prevalent in women.

Research Methodology

FMI utilizes a triangulation methodology that is primarily based on experimental techniques such as patient-level data, number of procedures and capital equipment install base to obtain precise market estimations and insights on various medical devices and medical technology. Bottom-up approach is always used to obtain insightful data for the specific country/regions. The country specific data is again analysed to derive data at a global level. This methodology ensures high quality and accuracy of information.

Secondary research is used at the initial phase to identify the feasibility of the target products/technology categories and its respective segments, product offerings, usage pattern as per disease indications, product installed base in target healthcare facilities, life span of a device, reimbursement scenario, adoption rate and future impact of new technologies.

Each piece of information is eventually analysed during the entire research project which builds a strong base for the primary research information.

Primary research participants include demand-side users such as key opinion leaders, physicians, surgeons, and supply-side providers of medical devices who provide valuable insights on trends, key treatment patterns, adoption rate, and purchasing pattern, technological development of medical devices, patient education, effectiveness of manufacturers and important strategies, pricing and competitive dynamics.

