Respiratory infections with the increasing pollution have become a major cause of infectious diseases worldwide. These infectious diseases have become one of the causes of deaths in children and adults. With the growing urbanization and industrialization, pollution has also increased at an alarming rate and has led to an increase in bacterial and viral pathogens, which are the major the reasons of the respiratory infections. Respiratory diagnosis has become important with the rise of infections, also new technologies have been developed to identify the respiratory pathogens so as to control the infections timely. The growing number of infections are demanding more reliable and effective measures to curb respiratory infections. Early detection of respiratory diseases will minimize the damage caused due to secondary spread of infections.

To detect the respiratory infections, tests are performed at hospitals or diagnostic centers to evaluate the disease. Respiratory panel assays are carried out to analyze possible infections in the respiratory tract. Respiratory panel tests are conducted to detect disease and infections immediately to prevent further damage which in turn will prevent unnecessary antibiotics and reduce the unneeded cost of examination. Respiratory panel assays detect various respiratory pathogens with increased sensitivity and minimum sample handling.

Technology that has Enhanced the Productivity of Diagnostic Centers

Respiratory panel assay is a new form of technology based on multiplex PCR and molecular testing, which automatically monitors the results for the tests. Earlier, it was difficult for the physicians to diagnose the respiratory disease. However, with the advancement of the technology a new technique has been developed for diagnosis of bacterial and viral respiratory infections. The molecular technique is found to be better than the conventional PCR technique as it allows small quantities of nucleic acid to be amplified into distinguished levels. Before the introduction of respiratory panel assay the diagnoses of the infections had become a task of the physicians which in return caused resistance among various pathogens in individuals. The respiratory panel assay provides universal tool that is fit to diagnose various bacterial and viral respiratory infections. Implementation of respiratory panel assay has provided a fully functional environment to physicians that delivers excellent care, and identifies the disease in a short span of time and simultaneously reduces the cost of care and provides maximum productivity.

Respiratory Panel Assays Market Assessment by End User

Market Segmentation

Based on end users of respiratory panel assay market, the global market has been segmented into hospitals and diagnostic laboratories. Among the end users diagnostic centers as end-user segment is expected to hold the highest market share in the global market for the respiratory panel assay.

Factors Driving the Respiratory Panel Assays Market

The global market for respiratory panel assays is driven by increasing rate of toxicities and pollutants the air. These pollutants get transferred from person to person via air. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) there were 25,676 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases which were treated in hospitals between October 1, 2017 and March 10, 2018. Respiratory panel assay is an easy, fast and comprehensive technique that helps in identification and diagnoses of the infection. Also, it reduces the cost of hospital and administration of unnecessary antibiotics. With the early detection of disease the patient can start with the targeted therapy required for the disease.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will continue to dominate the global market due to the availability of advanced technologies and more number of laboratory developed tests. Europe is expected to hold second large share in the global respiratory panel assays market due to growing prevalence of respiratory chronic diseases.

Competition Outlook

Examples of some of the players identified in the global organ function assays market are Accu Reference Medical Labs, Clarity Lab Solutions, LLC Majority of respiratory panel assays are available in diagnostic laboratories. However, the point-of-care organ function testing offers a global opportunity to its manufacturers, it is the common test performed globally.

Small-Scale Manufacturers/Providers Medium-Scale Manufacturers/Providers Large-Scale Manufacturers/Providers Accu Reference Medical Labs

BioMerieux SA Clarity Lab Solutions, LLC Luminex cooperation

Hologic

GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Randox Laboratories Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Seegene Inc.

Key data points covered in report

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Respiratory Panel Assays Market by test type, end user and region

Regional level market analysis of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East & Africa by test type, end use segments and country

Respiratory Panel Assays Market Dynamics & Opportunity Assessment

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Respiratory Panel Assays Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028

Respiratory Panel Assays Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Report Highlights:

Shifting industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size, recent industry trends

Key competition landscape, market structure, regulatory scenario

Epidemiology outlook for diseases

Economical spending, regional healthcare outlook, consumer healthcare expenditure

Availability of testing, cost of test, specificity and sensitivity of test kits

Strategies for key players and product offerings, channel strategies, regional foot print, channel footprint

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance in terms of value and volume

Market Segmentation

By Application

Upper tract infections

Upper and lower tract infections

By End user

Hospitals

Diagnostics Laboratories

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

