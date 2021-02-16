Vitamin deficiency, also called as hypovitaminosis, is primarily caused by malnutrition. The rate of undernourishment is high in undeveloped and developing countries such as Africa, Vienna and some parts of South-East Asia. Vitamin deficiency can lead to various diseases such as vitamin D deficiency causes rickets, vitamin A deficiency leads to night blindness, Xerophthalmia whereas deficiency of vitamin B complex can give rise to disorders ranging from anemia, beriberi, cheilosis, pellagra to severe neuronal disorders. Vitamin deficiency is treated with tablets or capsules of vitamin supplements along with vitamin rich diet such as carrots, beef, fish, eggs, chicken, green leafy vegetables, citric fruits etc. Severe cases of vitamin deficiency can also be treated by IV injections of vitamin supplements. Treatment with vitamin pills is most likely to be recommended along with home remedies such as exposure to early morning sunlight, diet regulation etc. The most commonly found deficiencies are that of vitamin A, B and D globally.

Undernourishment in the underdeveloped countries is the major driver of growth of global vitamin deficiency treatment market. High incidence of anemia, paraesthesia and other hypovitaminosis are the other major factors contributing to hike in global vitamin deficiency treatment market. Vitamin supplements are also used as an adjunct therapy in many disorders including alopecia, depression, ulcers etc., high prevalence of which can propel the growth of global vitamin deficiency treatment market. Unavailability of treatment opportunities in the underdeveloped countries can be the factor which can hamper growth of global vitamin deficiency treatment market.

The global vitamin deficiency treatment market has been segmented on the basis of product type, retail sales channels and geography.

Based on product type, the global vitamin deficiency treatment market is divided into following:

OTC Multivitamin therapies

Single Vitamin therapies

Vitamin A Supplements

Vitamin B complex Supplements

Vitamin D supplements

Others (Vit C, Vit K etc)

Based on retail sales channels, the global hyperpigmentation treatment market is divided into following:

Pharmacy and drugstores

Hospital pharmacy

Online drug stores/email prescription stores

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

The global vitamin deficiency treatment market is highly fragmented with large number of local as well as strong players. The market for OTC multivitamin therapies is highly valued owing to the most frequent and easy mode of therapy to treat vitamin deficiency. Low government regulations, affordability of raw materials, rising health awareness are the factors responsible to drive the growth of global vitamin deficiency treatment market over the forecast period from 2016-2026.

Geographically, the global vitamin deficiency treatment market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to hold largest share in the global vitamin deficiency treatment market due to increasing health consciousness. APAC and MEA are expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period due to emergence of new small players providing cost-effective therapies. Increasing per capita GDP in several countries like Africa, Brazil may translate into high growth rate for the vitamin deficiency treatment market in the region.

Some of the major players in the global vitamin deficiency treatment market include:

Merck & Co.

Nature’s Bounty

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pfizer

Sandoz

Cipla Inc.

Mankind Pharma

Dabur International Limited

DF Pharmacy Limited

Pharmavite LLC

