Tue. Feb 16th, 2021

Atlantic Financial Management

News

The Anti Obesity Prescription Market to witness rapid upscalation

Bykalyani

Feb 16, 2021 , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Globally, obesity is a public health problem. Obesity is a genetic and chronic metabolic disease involving accumulation of excessive or abnormal fat in the body. It contributes to risk of chronic conditions such as cancer, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, diabetics, obstructive sleep apnea, ventilatory failure, renal failure and asthma. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report published in 2014, around 3.4 million adults in the world die each year due to obesity related issues. Increasing prevalence of obesity among children and adults is posing a threat and developing nations. Effective intervention strategies such as increased physical activity, behavioral and dietary changes are commonly used to control and prevent obesity. Obesity has a major impact on population longevity and health related expense.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/3381

North America dominates the global market for anti-obesity prescription due to increasing prevalence of obesity and lifestyle associated diseases. Asia followed by the Europe are expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in the global anti-obesity prescription market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing anti-obesity prescription markets in Asia-Pacific region. Some of the key driving forces for anti-obesity prescription market in emerging countries are large pool of patients, increased government funding and improving healthcare infrastructure.

In recent times there is increased use of anti-obesity prescription due to increasing obesity endemic. Sedentary lifestyle and junk food habits, increasing healthcare expenditure and rise in aging population are some of the key factors driving the growth for global anti-obesity prescription market. In addition, increasing healthcare awareness is also fuelling the growth of the global anti-obesity prescription market. However, side effects of anti-obesity drugs, high drug development cost and strict regulatory framework are some of the major factors restraining the growth for the global anti-obesity prescription market.

New researches for discovery of novel drugs for treatment of obesity would develop opportunity for the global anti-obesity prescription market. However, unfavorable reimbursements policies could lead a challenge for the global anti-obesity prescription market.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/toc/3381

Some of the major companies operating in the global anti-obesity prescription market are ,

  • 7TM Pharma
  • zydus Cadila
  • Akrimax Pharmaceuticals
  • Zealand Pharma
  • Arrowhead Research
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc
  • Compellis Pharmaceuticals
  • Yungjin Pharm
  • Alpex Pharma SA 
  • Bridge BioResearch

Explore Extensive Coverage of Persistence Market Research`s Healthcare Landscape

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,
NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – s[email protected]

https://atlanticfinancialmanagement.co.uk/

By kalyani

Related Post

News

The Anaplastic Oligoastrocytoma Market to witness a double-digit CAGR

Feb 16, 2021 kalyani
All News News

Cloud Microservice Platform Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis By Top Players- AWS IBM Kontena Macaw Software Marlabs Pivotal Software RoboMQ Unifyed Broadcom Oracle Salesforce Microsoft Infosys

Feb 16, 2021 anita_adroit
All News News

Virtual Private Branch Exchange (PBX) System Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis By Top Players- Microsoft Cisco Mitel Networks RingCentral Verizon MegaPath Nextiva 3CX Estech Systems 8×8 Sangoma Panasonic NetFortris TPX Communications

Feb 16, 2021 anita_adroit

You missed

Global Taxi APP Market Top Players 2026: Innofied Solution, Enuke Software, Uber, Appypie, Tagmytaxi etc.

Feb 16, 2021 anita_adroit
Pressroom

Global Taylor Dispersion Analysis Market Top Players 2026: Malvern Panalytical, PhenomÂ World, BiolinÂ Scientific, Avestin, Jasco etc.

Feb 16, 2021 anita_adroit
Energy

Global Hotel Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market Top Players 2026: Salesforce.com, HubSpot CRM, Infusionsoft, Results CRM, ProsperWorks CRM etc.

Feb 16, 2021 anita_adroit
All News

Global Non-profit CRM Software Market Top Players 2026: Salsa CRM, Kindful, GiftWorks, NeonCRM, DonorSnap etc.

Feb 16, 2021 anita_adroit