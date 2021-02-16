On Site Laboratory Services are designed to provide detailed operational, environmental, analytical chemistry and metallurgical data. These services are essential for advanced site characterization methods that restructure site investigations and remedial decision making. On Site Laboratory Services are very advantageous to get real-time analytical data.

On Site Laboratory Services ensures that right decisions are made in the field and easily provide the access to remote places. These laboratories consist of the Equipment that is customizable to specific project needs and analytical requirements.

The global on site laboratory market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR driven by the growing industrialization across the globe.

Major players operating in global on site laboratory services are now focusing on providing timely results, high quality, defensible data, and rapid turnaround times. Factors like growing demand for accurate & reliable results and minimization of errors in industrial processes are poised to drive the demand for on site laboratory services market.

With the increasing demand for accuracy in operational, environmental, analytical chemistry data, the establishment of chemical industries in a remote area due to environmental concern and human safety, growing demand of manufacturers for on-site data analysis and to make right decision, the global on site laboratory services market is expected to grow with an effective CAGR.

The global on site laboratory services market is broadly classified into six segments on the basis of end use industry

Food Processing

Environmental Testing

Mining

Construction

Pharmaceutical

Others

The global on site laboratory services market is broadly classified into seven segments on the basis of application

Food Analysis

Lubricant testing

Chemical testing

Construction material testing

Soil Testing

Fertilizer testing

Others

Depending on geographic regions, global on site laboratory service market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. As of 2014 North America dominated the global on site laboratory service market in terms of market revenue followed by Western Europe driven by the growing industrialization in these regions.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to show the effective growth in on site laboratory service market during the forecast period 2015-2025 due the growing chemical and pharmaceutical industries in this region.

Key players operating in global on site laboratory services are;

Novant Health

Stone Environmental Inc.

SGS

On Site Laboratory Services Pty Ltd

Australian Laboratory Services (ALS)

Intertek

on site laboratory services

Suburban testing labs

Maxxam

