We have published a new report on the global artificial turf market for the projected period of 10-years i.e. between 2017 and 2027. The uniqueness of this report lies in the market share analysis and while working extensively on this, our expert team of analysts have covered expert validation, product mapping, segmental revenue and company financials. The company share analysis represents estimated market share for manufacturers and suppliers of artificial turfs based on their segmental revenue and product offerings. The market share analysis is subject to volatility due to recent divestments, expansions and mergers & acquisitions of players in the market.

Artificial Turf Market: Market Share Analysis

We have validated the data through several primary interviews with industry experts and exhaustive secondary research. The product mapping of artificial turf manufacturers in the respective business segments of the company has been done to give the crystal clear market share scenario to our existing and potential clients. We have also mentioned the breakdown of the global key players’ businesses into segments under which they operate in the global artificial turf market. Accordingly, we have also calculated the annual revenue for each segment. Recording and analysing the overall annual revenue of key artificial turf manufacturers was carried out for the year 2016 on the basis of annual reports and secondary research

Forecast Assumptions and Market Sizing

When developing the market forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to perform in future. We have considered the product-wise Weighted Average Selling Price (ASP) to deduce market values at a regional level. We have used the bottom-up approach to counter-validate the reached numbers and End-Use Industry application-wise market numbers, while top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each pigment type. Macroeconomic indicators, such as GDP, manufacturing sector growth, global trade statistics and household final expenditure have been considered. All values for market size are in US$ Mn (US Dollar-Million) and volume data are in units unless specified otherwise. BPS sum may not be equal to 100, due to rounding off of numbers.

Market Segmentation

By Infill Materials By Application By Region Rubber

Sand

Others Contact Sports

Non-Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific excl. Japan

(APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Market Viewpoint

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.1.1. Global Economic Outlook

3.1.2. Key Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Evolution of Artificial Turf

3.3. Artificial Turf Description

3.4. Artificial Turf V/S Natural Grass

4. Global Artificial Turf Market Analysis and Forecast

4.1. Market Volume Projections

4.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.3. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Forecast Factors: Relevance and Impact

5. Global Artificial Turf Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027 By Region

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Region, 2012 – 2016

5.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Region, 2017 – 2027

5.3.1. North America

5.3.2. Latin America

5.3.3. Eastern Europe

5.3.4. Western Europe

5.3.5. Asia Pacific Excl. Japan (APEJ)

5.3.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA)

5.3.7. Japan

5.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region

Research Methodology

We have adopted systematic research approach while inspecting this report. In-depth secondary research is used to arrive at an overall market size, top industry players, top products and industry associations. Our analysts have formulated a detailed discussion guide in order to conduct interviews. We also have conducted interviews with industry experts, industry players, distributors and retailers. Data is validated by triangulation method, wherein primary, secondary, and Future Market Insight’s analysis contribute to the final data. We have also analysed annual reports of various companies, investor presentations, SEC filings, reports and press releases associated with the artificial turf market to fetch substantial information about the market size, trends, opportunity, drivers, restraints and to analyse key players.

The “why” to invest in this research report

This market has been thoroughly analysed to gain actionable intelligence on each and every segment that portrays a 3600 view of the entire artificial turf market. The analysis is based on strong research approach that takes this research to a next level of accuracy that can support the reader in gaining substantial advantage against the changing market dynamics and gain competitive advantage in the years to follow. This research report gives a deep dive into the artificial turf market that adds feel and flavour to the research acumen portrayed in this study.

