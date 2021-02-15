Shotcrete accelerators are indispensable admixtures of shotcrete majorly used in mining and tunneling. Increasing mining activities across the world have propelled the use of shotcrete accelerators. The wet mix process is majorly used since it provides better quality to structures, requires less energy, low manpower and safe working conditions in comparison to the dry mix process.

For optimum performance, the temperature of concrete should be maintained between 21o C and 280 C for a better accelerator reaction and the temperature of the accelerator should be maintained above 210 C. When the accelerator is too cold it becomes too difficult to work with as it is viscous and hence, difficult to mix in a stream of concrete at the nozzle. Sodium silicate accelerators are cheap and thus, used in places where quick stiffing is needed, but the mist that blows back while spraying the mixture burns skins and eyes and hence, necessitates protection. Increased investments in research and development of new products are expected to drive the shotcrete accelerators market.

Shotcrete Accelerators Market: Dynamics

Liquid accelerators are expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period since they are more compatible and cause less pollution as compared to powdered accelerators and are relatively convenient for spraying of shotcrete. Growing mining activities and urbanization, which is leading to construction of new tunnels in emerging regions, such as China and India are expected to drive the overall shotcrete accelerator market globally. Alkali-free shotcrete accelerators are expected to grow at a rapid pace since they exhibit better mechanical properties, are non-hazardous, have better settling time, etc. as compared to alkaline aluminate and alkaline silicate accelerators. Asset misappropriation in the construction industry, coupled with unstable economic cycles, is estimated to act as an obstacle in the growth of the shotcrete accelerators industry.

Shotcrete Accelerators Market: Segmentation

The shotcrete accelerators market can be segmented on the basis of type as:

Alkali Free

Alkaline Aluminate

Alkaline Silicate

The shotcrete accelerators market can be segmented on the basis of grade as:

Liquid

Powdered

The shotcrete accelerators market can be segmented on the basis of process as:

Wet Mix Process

Dry Mix Process

The shotcrete accelerators market can be segmented on the basis of application as:

Mining

Tunneling

Construction Repair Works

Water Retaining Structures

Others (protective coatings, roof construction and free formed structures)

Shotcrete Accelerators Market: Regional Outlook

The shotcrete Accelerators market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a significant rate, due to the growing construction industry in the region, which is propelled by urbanization and the development of megacities. Increase in the number of megacities has led to the development of rail and underground tunnels, thereby leading growth of the shotcrete accelerators market. Increasing investments towards construction repairs in developed regions, such as North America and Europe are projected to drive the shotcrete accelerator market in these regions. The construction industry in Europe is technologically advanced and is expected to be one of the major drivers for shotcrete accelerators. The Middle East and Africa region, especially countries, such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are witnessing the development of new cities, tunnels and rails, which is in turn expected to propel the overall shotcrete accelerators market in the region.

Shotcrete Accelerators Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the shotcrete accelerators market are:

BASF SE

Sika AG

Mapei Spa

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Normet Oy (Finland)

The Euclid Chemical Company

Denka Company Limited

Basalite Concrete Products LLC

Fosroc

Chryso SAS

Cico Group

Target Products Limited

Mc-Bauchemie

Draco Italiana SPA

Applied Concrete Solutions

Atek Fine Chemical Co., Ltd

Cormix International Limited

Gemite Group

Hardman Chemicals Pty. Ltd.

IQE Group

Muhu Construction Materials Co., Ltd.

Polygon Chemicals

SI Powders

Shotcrete Technologies Inc.

Silkroad C & T Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

