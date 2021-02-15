Shotcrete accelerators are indispensable admixtures of shotcrete majorly used in mining and tunneling. Increasing mining activities across the world have propelled the use of shotcrete accelerators. The wet mix process is majorly used since it provides better quality to structures, requires less energy, low manpower and safe working conditions in comparison to the dry mix process.
For optimum performance, the temperature of concrete should be maintained between 21o C and 280 C for a better accelerator reaction and the temperature of the accelerator should be maintained above 210 C. When the accelerator is too cold it becomes too difficult to work with as it is viscous and hence, difficult to mix in a stream of concrete at the nozzle. Sodium silicate accelerators are cheap and thus, used in places where quick stiffing is needed, but the mist that blows back while spraying the mixture burns skins and eyes and hence, necessitates protection. Increased investments in research and development of new products are expected to drive the shotcrete accelerators market.
Shotcrete Accelerators Market: Dynamics
Liquid accelerators are expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period since they are more compatible and cause less pollution as compared to powdered accelerators and are relatively convenient for spraying of shotcrete. Growing mining activities and urbanization, which is leading to construction of new tunnels in emerging regions, such as China and India are expected to drive the overall shotcrete accelerator market globally. Alkali-free shotcrete accelerators are expected to grow at a rapid pace since they exhibit better mechanical properties, are non-hazardous, have better settling time, etc. as compared to alkaline aluminate and alkaline silicate accelerators. Asset misappropriation in the construction industry, coupled with unstable economic cycles, is estimated to act as an obstacle in the growth of the shotcrete accelerators industry.
Shotcrete Accelerators Market: Segmentation
The shotcrete accelerators market can be segmented on the basis of type as:
- Alkali Free
- Alkaline Aluminate
- Alkaline Silicate
The shotcrete accelerators market can be segmented on the basis of grade as:
- Liquid
- Powdered
The shotcrete accelerators market can be segmented on the basis of process as:
- Wet Mix Process
- Dry Mix Process
The shotcrete accelerators market can be segmented on the basis of application as:
- Mining
- Tunneling
- Construction Repair Works
- Water Retaining Structures
- Others (protective coatings, roof construction and free formed structures)
Shotcrete Accelerators Market: Regional Outlook
The shotcrete Accelerators market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a significant rate, due to the growing construction industry in the region, which is propelled by urbanization and the development of megacities. Increase in the number of megacities has led to the development of rail and underground tunnels, thereby leading growth of the shotcrete accelerators market. Increasing investments towards construction repairs in developed regions, such as North America and Europe are projected to drive the shotcrete accelerator market in these regions. The construction industry in Europe is technologically advanced and is expected to be one of the major drivers for shotcrete accelerators. The Middle East and Africa region, especially countries, such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are witnessing the development of new cities, tunnels and rails, which is in turn expected to propel the overall shotcrete accelerators market in the region.
Shotcrete Accelerators Market: Market Participants
Examples of some of the market participants in the shotcrete accelerators market are:
- BASF SE
- Sika AG
- Mapei Spa
- GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
- Normet Oy (Finland)
- The Euclid Chemical Company
- Denka Company Limited
- Basalite Concrete Products LLC
- Fosroc
- Chryso SAS
- Cico Group
- Target Products Limited
- Mc-Bauchemie
- Draco Italiana SPA
- Applied Concrete Solutions
- Atek Fine Chemical Co., Ltd
- Cormix International Limited
- Gemite Group
- Hardman Chemicals Pty. Ltd.
- IQE Group
- Muhu Construction Materials Co., Ltd.
- Polygon Chemicals
- SI Powders
- Shotcrete Technologies Inc.
- Silkroad C & T Co., Ltd.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.
The report covers exhaust analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.
