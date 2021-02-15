Online travel agencies are the IT services which is depend on technology and IT services to execute airline bookings, hotels, cruise, car and other services. The online travel industry is majorly made up of travel e-commerce sites and several review sites. Travel e-commerce sites specialises in selling of the travel products such as flights, hotels, and other rental cars. These can either be purchased directly through a travel company’s website, such as the Lufthansa website, or through the online travel agency (OTA), such as ExpediaAccording to AMA, the market for Online Travel Agencies IT Spending is expected to register a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Provide agile, flexible and cost effective IT infrastructure solutions for a glitch free booking experience and All kind of booking options on the same online portal.

Latest released the research study on Global Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Online Travel Agencies IT Spending. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Oracle (United States), Amadeus (Spain), Navitaire (United States), Sabre (United States), Travelport (United Kingdom), Dimension Software, Lemax (Europe), mTrip (Canada), PcVoyages 2000 (Canada), Qtech (India) and Technoheaven (India)

The Global Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Software spending, IT services spending, Hardware spending), Application (Amadeus, Navitaire, Sabre, Travelport), Industry (Hardware, Software, IT services), Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor), IT spending (Software spending, IT services spending, Hardware spending)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Market Drivers

Provide agile, flexible and cost effective IT infrastructure solutions for a glitch free booking experience

All kind of booking options on the same online portal

Market Trend

Different features are gaining the market

Discounts, promo code is expanding the stable market

Restraints

Some bad reviews through the customers can hamper the image of the online portal

Opportunities

Vendors are looking to leverage the growing use of online travel booking services through advanced apps in the markets

Challenges

Hotels and airlines have launched major campaigns encouraging consumers to book direct and Rising threat from new entrants looking to expand their market shares

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Online Travel Agencies IT Spending market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Online Travel Agencies IT Spending

Chapter 4: Presenting the Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Online Travel Agencies IT Spending market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



