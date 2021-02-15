Mon. Feb 15th, 2021

Atlantic Financial Management

News

Computer Assisted Surgical Systems Market to Witness heightened Growth with Extension of COVID-19 Pandemic

Bykalyani

Feb 15, 2021 , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Healthcare information technology is growing at a significant rate due to increasing demand for better healthcare facilities and government initiatives in the field. Computer assisted surgical (CAS) systems refer to the healthcare information systems that are based on both information technology and surgical techniques. Use of computer assisted surgical systems brings accuracy in the surgical outcomes. These systems also help by reducing pain, medical costs and recovery period.  Computer assisted surgical systems have applications in various fields such as orthopedics, neurology and gynecology. On the basis of types of products, computer assisted surgical systems market can be classified into surgical navigation systems, surgical robots and surgical planners & simulators. Of which surgical robots have the largest and the fastest growing market.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected]  https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3413

North America dominates the global market for computer assisted surgical systems due to large number of aging population and technological advancement in the region. Asia, followed by the Europe, is expected to show high growth rate in next few years in the global computer assisted surgical systems market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing computer assisted surgical systems markets in Asian region. Growth of medial tourism and improvement in the healthcare facilities has been driving the computer assisted surgical systems market in these countries. Some of the key driving forces for computer assisted surgical systems market in emerging countries are increasing awareness, large pool of patients and rising government funding.

Various factors that have been driving the global computer assisted surgical systems market include growing preference of patients towards treatment by minimally invasive surgical procedures and aging population. In addition, government initiatives to reduce medical costs have been driving the computer assisted surgical systems market. However, high maintenance and service cost and lack of experienced professionals are restraining the global computer assisted surgical systems market.

Want a sneak peek into the Computer Assisted Surgical Systems Market? Access the “Table of Content” of Computer Assisted Surgical Systems Market report! @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/3413

Technological advancements in the field of computer assisted surgical systems are expected to offer good opportunities for global computer assisted surgical systems market. Some of the recent trends that have been observed in the global computer assisted surgical systems market include hospitals focussing on use of computer assisted surgical systems for reduced costs and improved results.

Some of the major companies dealing in the global computer assisted surgical systems market are

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • CONMED Corporation
  • Medtronic Inc.
  • Stryker Corporation.

Other companies having significant presence in the computer assisted surgical systems market are Accuray Inc., Mazor Robotics Ltd., Brainlab AG, CAE Inc., Hansen Medical Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc..

About Us

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping business ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

 

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR)

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,
NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales[email protected]

https://atlanticfinancialmanagement.co.uk/

By kalyani

Related Post

All News News Pressroom

Global Skiing Clothes Market Segmented by Key Regions, Sales, Revenue, Market share and Growth Rate

Feb 15, 2021 KandJ market research
All News News Pressroom

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Projected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2021-2026 with huge business developments

Feb 15, 2021 KandJ market research
All News News

Global Home Automation Market 2021 Trends, Segmentation and Forecast 2027 | Schneider Electric, ABB Ltd., Fibar Group S.A., Z-Wave India, AutoDeus Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Cloudblocks

Feb 15, 2021 alex

You missed

All News

Erbium Powder Market Size, Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | Merck, American Elements, ALB Materials

Feb 15, 2021 hitesh
All News

Dysprosium Powder Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the Outstanding Key players by 2021 | Merck, American Elements, Advanced Engineering Materials Limited

Feb 15, 2021 hitesh
All News

Gadolinium Powder Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | Merck, American Elements, Edgetech Industries

Feb 15, 2021 hitesh
All News

Europium Powder Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | Merck, American Elements, Pacific Industrial Development Corporation

Feb 15, 2021 hitesh