Healthcare information technology is growing at a significant rate due to increasing demand for better healthcare facilities and government initiatives in the field. Computer assisted surgical (CAS) systems refer to the healthcare information systems that are based on both information technology and surgical techniques. Use of computer assisted surgical systems brings accuracy in the surgical outcomes. These systems also help by reducing pain, medical costs and recovery period. Computer assisted surgical systems have applications in various fields such as orthopedics, neurology and gynecology. On the basis of types of products, computer assisted surgical systems market can be classified into surgical navigation systems, surgical robots and surgical planners & simulators. Of which surgical robots have the largest and the fastest growing market.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3413

North America dominates the global market for computer assisted surgical systems due to large number of aging population and technological advancement in the region. Asia, followed by the Europe, is expected to show high growth rate in next few years in the global computer assisted surgical systems market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing computer assisted surgical systems markets in Asian region. Growth of medial tourism and improvement in the healthcare facilities has been driving the computer assisted surgical systems market in these countries. Some of the key driving forces for computer assisted surgical systems market in emerging countries are increasing awareness, large pool of patients and rising government funding.

Various factors that have been driving the global computer assisted surgical systems market include growing preference of patients towards treatment by minimally invasive surgical procedures and aging population. In addition, government initiatives to reduce medical costs have been driving the computer assisted surgical systems market. However, high maintenance and service cost and lack of experienced professionals are restraining the global computer assisted surgical systems market.

Want a sneak peek into the Computer Assisted Surgical Systems Market? Access the “Table of Content” of Computer Assisted Surgical Systems Market report! @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/3413

Technological advancements in the field of computer assisted surgical systems are expected to offer good opportunities for global computer assisted surgical systems market. Some of the recent trends that have been observed in the global computer assisted surgical systems market include hospitals focussing on use of computer assisted surgical systems for reduced costs and improved results.

Some of the major companies dealing in the global computer assisted surgical systems market are

B. Braun Melsungen AG

CONMED Corporation

Medtronic Inc.

Stryker Corporation.

Other companies having significant presence in the computer assisted surgical systems market are Accuray Inc., Mazor Robotics Ltd., Brainlab AG, CAE Inc., Hansen Medical Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc..

About Us

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping business ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR)

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]