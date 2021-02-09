Hypocalcaemia is imbalance of electrolytes which is indicated by abnormally low level of calcium in the body. A healthy person has 8.5-10.2 mg/dL calcium level in his/her body, however, drop in this level could possibly led to hypocalcaemia disorder. Middle aged population needs to take 1000 mg of calcium while geriatrics population aged 65 and above should take 1500 mg of calcium per day. Hypocalcaemia is caused by hypoalbuminemia, hyperphosphatemia, surgical effects, medication effects, hypomagnesemia, heart failure, muscle cramps, vitamin D deficiency, alcoholism, magnesium deficiency, insufficient protein in the blood, in the blood and many more. Neuromuscular irritability is the most common sign of hypocalcaemia. Hypocalcaemia are mostly diagnosed by clinical suspicion and laboratory testing. Hypoparathyroidism has a major effect on hypocalcaemia and high recurrence rate.

The hypocalcaemia can be caused at any age but it is commonly observed in ill patients and patients with parathyroid surgery and with increase in the prevalence of heat related disorders in the older population witnessing the growth of hypocalcaemia treatment market is expected to expand at considerable CAGR during the forecasted period. Also, with increase in the awareness among the aging population and availability of treatment creates an opportunity for hypocalcaemia treatment market worldwide. However, the biochemical abnormality associated with hypocalcaemia carries risks in diagnosis and treatment.

The Hypocalcaemia Treatment Market has been classified on the basis of product, application, end use and geography.

Hypocalcaemia Treatment Market by type:

Asymptomatic

Symptomatic

Prophylactic

Hypocalcaemia Treatment Market by Drug type:

Radiocontrast

Loop diuretics

Calcium supplements

Antibiotics

Antiepileptic drugs

Estrogen

Bisphosphonates

Cinacalcet

Hypocalcaemia Treatment Market by dosage forms type:

Calcium supplements Parenteral preparation Oral preparation

Vitamin D supplements Parenteral preparation Oral preparation



Parenteral calcium supplements dosage are given to patients suffering from acute hypocalcaemia. Whereas, in case of chronic hypocalcaemia oral calcium supplements are administered. Medical supervision is given to avoid risk associated with parenteral administration. With increasing demand for effective treatment of hypocalcemia, companies need to capitalize on their resources to offer effective medications and in turn further expand their business footprint in developing regions.

Depending on geographic region, hypocalcaemia treatment market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Incidence rate of hypocalcaemia is quite high in North America compared to other regions. North America dominates the global hypocalcaemia treatment market followed by Europe, Asia Pacific owing to high awareness about the treatments of hypocalcaemia in these regions. The developing regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa hold huge potential and is a promising market for hypocalcaemia treatment due to significant increase in medical tourism industry.

