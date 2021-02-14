Sexual dysfunction refers to a medical condition that leads to constant or recurring inability to attain sexual arousal. Treatment for this dysfunction is usually received by consulting primary care physicians; however, ED doctors can also be consulted. It has been observed that as compared to men, women are more prone to sexual dysfunction. Female sexual dysfunction can arise at any stage of life; it may continue or occur a few times. Sexual dysfunction may occur due to physical or psychological disorders. Physical disorders include heart and neurological diseases, hormonal imbalances, diabetes, and menopause . In addition, chronic diseases such as alcoholism, kidney diseases, liver problems, and drug abuse also lead to sexual dysfunction. Psychological disorders causing sexual dysfunction include anxiety, work-related stress, relationship problems or past trauma. The global market for female sexual dysfunction is growing at a significant rate due to increase in the incidences of sexual dysfunction among women and increasing awareness about the same.

North America dominates the global sexual dysfunction treatment market due to technical advancements and extensive research activities in this region. In addition, increased awareness and improved healthcare facilities are driving the North America market for sexual dysfunction treatment. Asia, which is followed by the market in Europe, is expected to experience high growth rates in the next few years in the sexual dysfunction treatment market. China and India are expected to be the fastest-growing sexual dysfunction treatment markets in Asia. A large population base and increasing prevalence of sexual dysfunction in these countries lead to growth of this market. Some of the key driving forces of the sexual dysfunction treatment market in emerging countries are increasing awareness and improved healthcare facilities.

Increased awareness, technological advancement, and high adoption rate of sexual dysfunction treatment have driven the global sexual dysfunction treatment market. In addition, rise in the prevalence of sexual dysfunction has driven the market for sexual dysfunction treatment. However, lack of awareness regarding the treatment in some regions and social barriers are factors restraining growth of the global sexual dysfunction treatment market. In addition, economic crisis along with regulatory, ethica l, and reimbursement issues restrain growth of the sexual dysfunction treatment market.

Growing population and economies in developing countries such as India and China are expected to create opportunities for the sexual dysfunction treatment market. Product innovation with focus on better efficiency is expected to create substantial opportunities for the global sexual dysfunction treatment market. However, no standardization in treatment and social barriers could pose challenge for the global sexual dysfunction treatment market. Some of the latest trends that have been observed in the global sexual dysfunction treatment market include various companies associated with the pharmaceutical sector making investments in this market. Since most products in the market are of the same type, there is a high level of competition among the market players. Some of the major companies 3in the global market for female sexual dysfunction treatment are Apricus Biosciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, plc., and Pfizer, Inc. Some of the other companies with significant presence in the global market for female sexual dysfunction treatment are Merck & Co., Inc. and Cipla, Ltd.

