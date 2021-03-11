The global “Power Rental Market Share” is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Power Rental Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Rating (Below 75 KVA, 75 – 375 KVA, 375 – 750 KVA, Above 750 KVA), By Fuel Type (Diesel, Natural Gas and LPG, Others), By Application (Continuous, Stand By, Peak Load), By End-Use (Mining, Construction, Utility, Events, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Others) and Geography Forecast, 2019 – 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period.

The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market based on present industry scenarios, market demands and business strategies. Also, the research report separates the industry based on the Power Rental Market share, types, applications, growth factor, key players and regions.

“The global power rental market size stood at approximately USD 10.6 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach nearly USD 20 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.24% in the forecast period”

Report Highlights:

A comprehensive overview of the Biogas Market

Significant factors boosting, restricting, challenging and providing an opportunity to the market

Key insights and major industry developments

Significant players functioning in the Biogas Market

Major strategies adopted by players such as the launch of new products for better revenue generation, company collaborations, and others

Other market trends

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

List of Top Key Manufacturers for Power Rental Market:

Aggreko

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Atlas Copco

Kohler Co.

Shenton Group

NIDS Group

Pump Power Rental

United Power and Resources

Sudhir Power Ltd.

Modern Hiring Service

Newburn Power Rental Ltd

Global Power Supply

FG Wilson

ProPower Rental

United Rentals

“Increasing Mining Activities to Boost Market Growth in the Middle East and Africa”

The global power rental market is geographically divided by North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Amongst these regions, The Middle East and Africa had accounted for a notable global power rental market share in the year 2018. Fortune Business Insights predicts that it will remain one of the fastest developing regions during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the expansion of the oil and gas industry as well as the increasing number of construction activities occurring in the region. Moreover, a rise in the mining activities in Africa, increasing demand for mining and rental power from off-grid gas and oil wells, and unavailability of grid structure are expected to contribute to the power rental market growth in this region during the forthcoming years.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of Power Rental Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

Power Rental Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Power Rental Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the Power Rental Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Power Rental Market demand?

Regional Analysis for Power Rental Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

The Power Rental Market research report offers a complete assessment of the industry. The projections included in the report have been determined utilizing demonstrated research philosophies and presumptions.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Major Table of Contents for Power Rental Market Research Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Power Rental Market Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Competitive Landscape

Global Power Rental Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020

Company Profiles

Conclusion

