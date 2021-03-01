“In Depth Market Research Report on Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market 2020 by Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Price, Competitive Landscape, Regional Demands, Trends and Forecast 2026.

The following report is a comprehensive market research study offered by Market Research Port on the Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite market. The report has an in-depth and insightful look at the market trends, the key players operating in the market, future growth prospects, regional analysis, international markets, facts & figures, investment opportunities and more. The report has been expertly compiled to provide you a macro and micro-level look at the Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite market right up till the year of 2026. The report contains primary and secondary research and does a quantitative analysis. One of the key advantage you will find with Market Research Port’s research studies is that you also get a close look at international markets and their scope for growth and investment in those markets.

Also, there is a detailed look at all the major players in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite market. Their market share, their strategies, their new products, and their expected growth can be found in this market research report. These companies have been carefully studied, and their strategies and behavior in the market has been analyzed closely. The moves made by these companies tend to have a huge impact on the overall market. Therefore, predicting their moves is also a great way to understand what is going to happen in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite market. You can use this information to your advantage to make smart investments or business decisions, or for any other purposes, you deem fit.

Major Companies Covered:

BASF, Lanxess, Celanese, Denka, RTP, Sumitomo Bakelite, DSM, Hexion, Daicel, DuPont, Kolon, Solvay, SI Group, Mitsui Chemical, PolyOne, SABIC, Evonik

Market Research Report is Further Divided into The Following Segments:

Market Segmentation by Product Types:

Roving Glass Fibers, Chopped Glass Fibers, Yarn Glass Fibers

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Transport, Electro & Electronics, Construction, Sport & Leisure, Others

Regions Mentioned in the Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market:

• The Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East

• Oceania

• Rest of the World

Table of Content:

1 Product Introduction and Overview

1.1 Product Definition

1.2 Product Specification

1.3 Global Market Overview

1.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Status and Forecast (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Value CAGR by Region

1.4 Market Drivers, Inhibitors

1.4.1 Market Drivers

1.4.2 Market Inhibitors

1.4.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Status by Company

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Volume by Company

2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Value by Company

2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Price by Company

2.4 Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Production Location and Sales Area of Main Manufacturers

2.5 Trend of Concentration Rate

3 Global and Regional Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Status by Category

3.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Category Introduction

3.1.1 Roving Glass Fibers

3.1.2 Chopped Glass Fibers

3.1.3 Yarn Glass Fibers

3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market by Category

3.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Volume by Category (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Value by Category (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Price by Category (2016-2021)

3.3 North America: by Category

3.4 Europe: by Category

3.5 Asia Pacific: by Category

3.6 Central & South America: by Category

3.7 Middle East & Africa: by Category

4 Global and Regional Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Status by End User/Segment

4.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Segment by End User/Segment

4.1.1 Transport

4.1.2 Electro & Electronics

4.1.3 Construction

4.1.4 Sport & Leisure

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market by End User/Segment

4.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Volume by End User/Segment (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Value by End User/Segment (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Price by End User/Segment (2016-2021)

4.3 North America: by End User/Segment

4.4 Europe: by End User/Segment

4.5 Asia Pacific: by End User/Segment

4.6 Central & South America: by End User/Segment

4.7 Middle East & Africa: by End User/Segment

5 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Status by Region

5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market by Region

5.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Volume by Region

5.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Value by Region

5.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Status

5.3 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Status

5.4 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Status

5.5 Central & South America Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Status

5.6 Middle East & Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Status

6 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Status

6.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market by Country

6.1.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

6.4 Mexico

7 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Status

7.1 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market by Country

7.1.1 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Volume by Country (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Value by Country (2016-2021)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 UK

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Spain

8 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Status

8.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market by Country

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australasia

9 Central & South America Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Status

9.1 Central & South America Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market by Country

9.1.1 Central & South America Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Central & South America Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Brazil

9.3 Argentina

9.4 Colombia

10 Middle East & Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Status

10.1 Middle East & Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market by Country

10.1.1 Middle East & Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Volume by Country (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Middle East & Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Value by Country (2016-2021)

10.2 Iran

10.3 Israel

10.4 Turkey

10.5 South Africa

10.8 Saudi Arabia

11 Sales Channel, Distributors and Buyers

11.1 Sales Channel

11.1.1 Direct Sales

11.1.2 Channel Sales

11.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Distributors

11.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Buyers

12 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Forecast by Category and by End User/Segment

12.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Volume and Sales Value Forecast (2022-2027)

12.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Forecast by Category

12.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Volume Forecast by Category

12.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Value Forecast by Category

12.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Price Forecast by Category

12.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Forecast by End User/Segment

12.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Volume Forecast by End User/Segment

12.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Value Forecast by End User/Segment

12.3.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Price Forecast by End User/Segment

13 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Forecast by Region/Country

13.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Volume Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Value Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

13.2 North America Market Forecast

13.3 Europe Market Forecast

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecast

13.5 Central & South America Market Forecast

13.6 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

14 Key Participants Company Information

14.1 BASF

14.1.1 Company Information

14.1.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Product Introduction

14.1.3 BASF Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Volume, Price, Sales Value and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

14.1.4 Contact Information

14.2 Lanxess

14.2.1 Company Information

14.2.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Product Introduction

14.2.3 Lanxess Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Volume, Price, Sales Value and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

14.2.4 Contact Information

14.3 Celanese

14.3.1 Company Information

14.3.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Product Introduction

14.3.3 Celanese Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Volume, Price, Sales Value and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

14.3.4 Contact Information

14.4 Denka

14.4.1 Company Information

14.4.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Product Introduction

14.4.3 Denka Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Volume, Price, Sales Value and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

14.4.4 Contact Information

14.5 RTP

14.5.1 Company Information

14.5.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Product Introduction

14.5.3 RTP Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Volume, Price, Sales Value and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

14.5.4 Contact Information

14.6 Sumitomo Bakelite

14.6.1 Company Information

14.6.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Product Introduction

14.6.3 Sumitomo Bakelite Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Volume, Price, Sales Value and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

14.6.4 Contact Information

14.7 DSM

14.7.1 Company Information

14.7.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Product Introduction

14.7.3 DSM Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Volume, Price, Sales Value and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

14.7.4 Contact Information

14.8 Hexion

14.8.1 Company Information

14.8.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Product Introduction

14.8.3 Hexion Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Volume, Price, Sales Value and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

14.8.4 Contact Information

14.9 Daicel

14.9.1 Company Information

14.9.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Product Introduction

14.9.3 Daicel Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Volume, Price, Sales Value and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

14.9.4 Contact Information

14.10 DuPont

14.10.1 Company Information

14.10.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Product Introduction

14.10.3 DuPont Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales Volume, Price, Sales Value and Gross Margin (2019-2021)

14.10.4 Contact Information

14.11 Kolon

14.12 Solvay

14.13 SI Group

14.14 Mitsui Chemical

14.15 PolyOne

14.16 SABIC

14.17 Evonik

15 Conclusion

