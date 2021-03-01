The ‘Psychedelic Drugs Market’ research report is latest addition by Data Bridge Market Research offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next seven years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.A comprehensive report gives details about historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. The report endows with market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, their preferences for particular product and market demand and supply scenarios. Psychedelic Drugs market report studies rising opportunities in the market and related influencing factors which are valuable for the businesses. It is an essential document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player.

The report emphasis on the Top Manufacturers in the world Psychedelic Drugs market:

COMPASS

The Emmes Company, LLC

Klarisana

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Psychedelic drugs are also known as psychedelics are the class of hallucinogenic drugs including both classic hallucinogens as well as dissociative drugs that are used recreationally, to alter and enhance the sensory perception, elevate the mood swings, thought process, energy level promoting spiritual experiences. Psychedelic drugs have been used experimentally for psychological treatment and are able to control mind hence maintaining peace.

According to the statistic published in our World in Data 2017, the global burden of mental and substance use disorders were 122.76 million. Increase cases of mental disorders and accelerating demand of novel therapies are the drivers promoting the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Increase in the prevalence of depression worldwide can act as a driver for the growth of this market

Treatment for psychedelic drugs dependency can also boost the market growth

Changing life style and requirement for enhanced and better life quality is propelling the market growth

Increase special designation from the regulatory authority can drive the market growth

Market Restraints

Hefty and stringent regulation imposed by the government to commercialize psychedelic drugs are hindering the market growth

High preference of non-therapeutics therapies over pharmacological therapies can also hinder the market growth

Poor efficacy and safety profile of existing intervention also restricts the growth of the market

Psychedelic Drugs Market Segmentation:

By Application

Major Depressive Disorder

Resistant depression

Panic disorder

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Opiate Addiction

Others

By Drugs

Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)

3,4-Methyl​Enedioxy​Methamphetamine (Ecstasy)

Phencyclidine

Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB)

Ketamine

Ayahuasca

Salvia

Psilocybin

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Inhalation

Psychedelic Drugs Market Overview: Market Segment, Market Size, Sales and Growth, Price by Type

Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Introduction: Market Share, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product by Company and Psychedelic Drugs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

Psychedelic Drugs Company Profiles: Competitive landscape Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Psychedelic Drugs Product Category, Application and Specification, Psychedelic Drugs Manufacturers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin and Business Overview

Psychedelic Drugs Market Status and Outlook by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa): Market Size and CAGR, Sales and Revenue, Sales Market Share by Regions

Psychedelic Drugs Application: Psychedelic Drugs Product Segment, Sales and Market Share by Application

Psychedelic Drugs Market Forecast: Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2028) and Forecast by Regions, by Type, by Application

Continued…………

Competitive Landscape and Psychedelic Drugs Market Share Analysis

Global psychedelic drugs market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global psychedelic drugs market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global psychedelic drugs market are COMPASS, The Emmes Company, LLC, Klarisana, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V. , Merck & Co., Inc, Alkermes, ALLERGAN, H. Lundbeck A/S among others.

Significant Highlights of the Report:

A detailed look at the Industry

Changing business trends in the global Psychedelic Drugs market

A concurrent evaluation of multiple parameters is necessary in diagnosing the occurrence of Psychedelic Drugs Market.

Detailed market bifurcation analysis at different level such as type, application, end-user, regions/countries

Historical and forecast size of the market in terms of revenue (USD Million)

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, COMPASS received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for psilocybin therapy for the treatment of resistant depression. With Breakthrough Therapy designation, company can obtain all fast track designation features and FDA commitment and guidance ensuring efficient drug development programme

In August 2018, COMPASS received new drug application approval from the FDA for the psilocybin therapy for the treatment of resistant depression. If the trial is successful, it will change the treatment landscape of patients suffering from resistant depression

Psychedelic Drugs Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

