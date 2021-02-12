A study published by FMI – ‘Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2017-2027‘, consists of a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. Current growth parameters of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market are obtained with maximum precision. The report features unique and salient factors that may have a huge impact on the development of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market during the forecast period. It can help market players modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth in the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market during the upcoming years.

The report details current and future growth prospects of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market report, which includes the summary of key findings and key statistics of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. It also includes the market value (US$ Million) estimates of the leading segments of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

Chapter 2 – Market Introduction

Readers can find a detailed taxonomy and the definition of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in this chapter, which will help understand the basic information about the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market dynamics included in the report. Market definitions of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market are included in this chapter.

Chapter 3 – Market View Point

This chapter provides readers with information about the most important global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market size 2012-2016, and the forecast for the period 2017-2027. It also details the opportunity analysis and regulatory scenario of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

Chapter 4 – North America Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the growth of the North American biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market, along with a country-wise assessment, including the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find drivers, restraints, regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on platform type, product type, therapeutic area type, and application type of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in the North American region.

Chapter 5 – Latin America Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

Readers can find detailed information about factors such as key regulations, drivers, barriers, and regional trends that are impacting the growth of the Latin American biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in leading Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of the Latin American region.

Chapter 6 – Western Europe Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

Important growth prospects of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market based on its platform type, product type, therapeutic area type, and application type in several European countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Nordics, BENELUX, and the Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 7 – Eastern Europe Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

This chapter introduces the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in the Eastern European region, by providing detailed information about the growth avenues for market players in the region, and growth prospects of the market based on its leading segments. Countries analysed in this region include Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Eastern Europe.

Chapter 8 – APEJ Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

Readers can find important factors that can make a huge impact on the growth of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), based on platform type, product type, therapeutic area type, and application type, during the forecast period. This chapter provides an overview of the regulations, drivers, restraints, and trends in the APEJ biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. Countries analysed include China, India, ASEAN, and Australia & New Zealand (ANZ), and the Rest of APEJ.

Chapter 9 – Japan Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

A detailed assessment of the Japanese biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market has been provided in this chapter. Readers can find thorough information about the growth parameters of the Japanese biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market during the period 2017-2027.

Chapter 10 – MEA Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

This chapter provides information on how the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market – based on platform type, product type, therapeutic area type, and application type – is expected to grow in the major countries or country groups in the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of MEA, during the period 2017-2027.

Chapter 11 – Forecast Factors

This chapter provides a detailed analysis of the various forecast factors that are estimated to affect the growth of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in all regions analysed. Factors have been given due weightage as per their impacts on biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing, and a holistic approach has been designed to validate the growth rates across all segments of biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

Chapter 12 – Competition Landscape, Company Share and Company Profiles

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market players featured in the report include Lonza Group Ag, Baxter Biopharma solution, Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd., Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh, Patheon N.V., Rentschler Biotechnologie Gmbh, Catalent Inc., AbbVie Contract Manufacturing, and Ajinomoto Althea Inc.

Chapter 13 – Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027 by Region

This chapter explains how the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market will grow across seven geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 14 – Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027 by Platform Type

This chapter explains how the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market will grow across all platform types, namely, mammalian and microbial.

Chapter 15- Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027 by Product Type

Based on product type, the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, insulin, interferons, growth factors, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market and market attractive analysis based on product type.

Chapter 16 – Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027 by Application

In this chapter, the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is classified by application, into clinical and commercial, highlighting historical trends, current market value, and future projections on the basis of key segments.

Chapter 17 – Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027 by Therapeutic Area

In this chapter, the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market has been segmented by therapeutic area into autoimmune diseases, oncology, metabolic diseases, ophthalmology, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, neurology, respiratory disorders, and others. Biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing Market value analysis has been provided for both, the historical and forecast periods.

Chapter 18 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market report.

Chapter 19 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, important qualitative information, and quantitative information about the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.