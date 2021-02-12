A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the bromine market includes the global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. Our analysts conduct thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market to obtain growth prospects with maximum precision.

Bromine Market: Taxonomy

Derivative

Organobromine

Clear Brine Fluids (CBF)

Hydrogen Bromide

Application

Biocide

Flame Retardant

Oil & Gas Drilling

Plasma Etching

PTA Synthesis

Fumigant Synthesis

Others

End Use

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

Electronics & Consumer Goods

Textile

Medical

Agricultural & Pesticides

Automotive

Building & Construction

Water Treatment

Other Industrial

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the bromine market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the bromine market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the bromine market, which will help them understand the basic information about the bromine market. Along with this, comprehensive information about bromine is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the bromine market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The bromine market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Bromine Market Demand (Tons) Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section provides historical consumption of bromine from 2015 to 2019 and projections from 2020 until 2030 at global level.

Chapter 06 – Pricing Analysis

This section covers regional as well as global pricing analysis of bromine by the derivative types considered.

Chapter 07 – Global Bromine Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the bromine market for the forecast period of 2020-2030. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical bromine market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the bromine market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis for the bromine market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics, COVID-19 crisis and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 09 – Global Bromine Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, Derivative

Based on derivative, the bromine market is segmented into organobromine, hydrogen bromide and clear brine fluids (CBF). In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the bromine market and market attractiveness analysis based on derivative.

Chapter 10 – Global Bromine Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, Application

Based on application, the bromine market is segmented into biocide, flame retardant, oil & gas drilling, plasma etching, PTA synthesis, fumigant synthesis and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the bromine market and market attractiveness analysis based on application.

Chapter 11 – Global Bromine Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by End Use

This chapter provides details about the bromine market based on end use and has been classified into oil & gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, electronics & consumer goods, textile, medical, agricultural & pesticides, automotive, building & construction, water treatment and other industrial.

Chapter 12 – Global Bromine Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the bromine market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 13 – North America Bromine Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America bromine market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on end use and countries in North America.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Bromine Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the bromine market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 15 –Europe Bromine Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the bromine market based on its end users in several countries such as the Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Russia, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – East Asia Bromine Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the bromine market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the bromine market in East Asia.

Chapter 17 South Asia and Pacific Bromine Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the bromine market in South Asia-Pacific by focusing on India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand (ANZ) and Rest South Asia-Pacific. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the bromine market in South Asia-Pacific.

Chapter 18 – Middle East & Africa Bromine Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the bromine market in Middle East & Africa by focusing on Turkey, GCC Countries, Northern Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the bromine market in the Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 19 – Key and Emerging Countries Bromine Market Analysis

This section covers segmental market analysis for about 20 key countries for the year 2020.

Chapter 20 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the bromine market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 21 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the bromine market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Israel Chemicals Limited, Albemarle Corporation, Lanxess AG, Tosoh Corp., Jordan Bromine Company, Gulf Resources Inc, Tata Chemicals Limited, Hindustan Salts Limited, Tetra Technologies Inc., and others

Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the bromine market report.

Chapter 23 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the bromine market.

