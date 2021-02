A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the polyvinyl chloride market includes global industry analysis for 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on historic as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Segmentation

The global polyvinyl chloride market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Type

Rigid

Flexible

End Use

Construction

Electrical Cables

Transportation

Packaging

Application

Pipes & Fittings

Films & Sheets

Cables

Pastes

Profiles

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

MEA

Asia Pacific

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Global Economic Outlook

The report begins with the global economic outlook, providing a background to report readers for understanding of the polyvinyl chloride market.

Chapter 02 – Executive Summary

The report begins with an executive summary of the polyvinyl chloride market, which includes key findings and statistical analysis of the market.

Chapter 03 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and detailed taxonomy of the market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market.

Chapter 04 – Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the market during the forecast period of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical market, along with opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019-2029).

Chapter 05 – Pricing Analysis

This section covers pricing analysis of the market at the regional level.

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the market during the forecast period of 2019-2029 and the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence growth of the market during the forecast period. This section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the market. This chapter also provides key market dynamics, which include drivers and restraints. Moreover, readers will understand key trends followed by leading manufacturers in the market.

Chapter 07 – Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the market is anticipated to grow across six key geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Chapter 08 – Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Application

This chapter provides details about the market based on application, and has been classified pipes & fittings, profiles & tubes, films & sheets, cables, bottles, and others. Through this chapter, readers can understand market attractiveness analysis based on application.

Chapter 09 – Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Product Type

This chapter provides details about the market based on type, and has been classified into rigid and flexible. Through this chapter, readers can understand market attractiveness analysis based on type.

Chapter 10 – Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by End Use

This chapter provides details about the market based on end use, and has been classified into construction, automotive & transportation, packaging, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, and others, including cables. Through this chapter, readers can understand market attractiveness analysis based on end-use.

Chapter 11 – North America Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the growth of the North America market, along with country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on application, type, end-use and countries in North America.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the market in countries in Latin American such as Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has also been provided.

Chapter 13 – Europe Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the market in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – Japan Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the market growth will unfold across the Japanese economies during the forecast period.

Chapter 15 – Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Leading countries in the Asia Pacific region are prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the Asia Pacific market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about growth parameters of the Asia Pacific market during the forecast period.

Chapter 16 – MEA Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa, and the rest of MEA during the forecast period.

Chapter 17 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 18 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in this report are Chinyang Chemical Co. Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Imerys Filtration Minerals, Ineos Chlorvinyls Ltd., BASF SE, Mexichem, The Chemical Company, Universal Polymers, Arkema S.A., LG Chem, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Chapter 19 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the polyvinyl chloride market report.

Chapter 20 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the market. The report focuses on polyvinyl chloride consumed in the chemicals & materials industry.

