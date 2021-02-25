Global Healthcare EDI Market: Overview

Growing support from the worldwide government bodies for the implementation of healthcare information technology (HCIT) is projected to work as one of the key drivers for the expansion of the global healthcare EDI market throughout the forecast period 2020–2030. Healthcare EDI refers to the electronic solution that helps in handling challenges related to healthcare payment.

An upcoming research report by TMRR offers key data on factors that work as a driver or restraints for the overall growth of the global healthcare EDI market. In addition to this, the study sheds light on the growth opportunities and challenges faced by vendors working in the global market for healthcare EDI. The segmentation of the global healthcare EDI market is performed on the basis of transaction type, component, end user, delivery mode, and region.

Global Healthcare EDI Market: Growth Dynamics

The global healthcare EDI market is likely to gain prominent sales opportunities in the forthcoming years. This growth can be attributed to plethora of factors including increased adoption of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector, growing focus of government bodies of many countries toward the introduction of various regulations pertaining to transaction processes, and rising requirement to restrict the healthcare costs. Apart from this, there is remarkable growth in adoption of healthcare EDI owing to increased need for the proficient management of reimbursement transactions as well as electronic claims by the healthcare professionals across the globe.

Global Healthcare EDI Market: Notable Development and Competitive Analysis

The nature of the global healthcare EDI market seems to be highly fragmented. Presence of many active enterprises signifies that the competitive landscape of the market for healthcare EDI is moderately intense. Mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures are some of the key strategies in trend employed by many vendors in the market for healthcare EDI.

Several players in the global healthcare EDI market are executing numerous strategies such as collaborations and partnerships to deal with the high level of market competition. A case in point here is the Dec 2020 collaboration between McKesson and TailorMed. The maim motive of this collaboration is decreasing patient financial barriers to care. This move by both the firms is expected to push the expansion of the global healthcare EDI market in the forthcoming years.

The report profiles several important players in the global healthcare EDI market. This list includes following names:

Optum

McKesson Corporation

Athenahealth

Nextgen Healthcare

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Cognizant Technology Corporation

Cerner Corporation

SSI Group, LLC

Global Healthcare EDI Market: Regional Assessment

On regional front, the global healthcare EDI market is segmented into five important regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all the important regions, Asia Pacific seems to be one of the attractive growth regions in the market for healthcare EDI. This growth can be attributed to increased instances of chronic diseases and growing older population in this region. With improvement in the per capita income of major population living in this region, there is noteworthy growth in demand for advanced healthcare services. This factor is working in favor of the expansion of Asia Pacific healthcare EDI market.

