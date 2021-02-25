Actinic granuloma is a rare benign granulomatous disease that mostly affects the middle-aged people who generally have had intense sun exposure history. The condition is an annular-plaques having raised erythematous borders and atrophic centers on sun exposed areas. The disorder starts with a small pink bumps, which come together to form larger, thickened skin patches. There are many treatment options available in the global actinic granuloma treatment market such as oral medications, phototherapy, topical treatment, and others. The global actinic granuloma treatment market is likely to grow during the forecast period with the rising research and development in the field of skin disorders.

Pandemic coronavirus is believed to have negative impact on the global actinic granuloma treatment market. There has been a disruption in the import of API’s that are required in the production of actinic granuloma treatment. Actinic granuloma drugs manufacturing industries are being shuttered around the world causing an unusual technology and business model transformation. The flow of patients in the hospitals and clinics have fallen which has led to the decreased demand for actinic granuloma treatment. After the initial manufacturing and supply disruptions, the industries are now facing a demand shock with an uncertain recovery timeline.

Actinic Granuloma Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing number of skin disorders and rising research and development across the globe are the major factors driving the growth of the actinic granuloma treatment market. In addition, rising infections and exposure to various harmful chemicals is likely to drive the growth of the global actinic granuloma treatment market. Furthermore, the ineffective results of many treatments builds opportunities for companies to develop novel treatments in the global actinic granuloma treatment market. However, the stringent regulations imposed by the government in the production of the actinic granuloma drugs and various side effects associated with the drugs are some of the factors that hamper the growth of the actinic granuloma treatment market.

Actinic Granuloma Treatment Market: Segmentation

Based on the drug type, the global actinic granuloma treatment market can be segmented as:

Isotretinoin

Acitretin

Ciclosporin

Others

Based on the route of administration, the global actinic granuloma treatment market can be segmented as:

Topical

Oral

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the global actinic granuloma treatment market can be segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Actinic Granuloma Treatment Market: Overview

Based on the drug type, the isotretinon is expected to hold a major share in the actinic granuloma treatment market due to its effective results as compared to other treatments available. Based on the route of administration, oral medications segment is likely to dominate the global actinic granuloma treatment market. Based on the distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment is expected to be the most profitable segment in the global actinic granuloma treatment market due to the higher number of patients flow into the hospital and advanced medical facilities.

Actinic Granuloma Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the global actinic granuloma treatment market, due to the technological innovation and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region. Next is expected to be Europe due to the increasing number of product launches in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to have a significant growth in the global actinic granuloma treatment market over the forecast period due to the rising healthcare expenditure and rising awareness of the skin disorders in the countries like China and India, whereas Middle East and Africa is expected to be the least profitable region in the global actinic granuloma treatment market due to less advanced medical facilities in the region.

Actinic Granuloma Treatment Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global actinic granuloma treatment market identified across the value chain include: DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis International AG,

Perrigo Company plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biofrontera AG, Tolmar Pharmaceuticals,Inc., Almirall,S.A., LEO Pharma A/S, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG and others.

