Plasma collection systems play a crucial role in the patient treatment. Plasma collection systems are used in the treatment of patients suffering from chronic diseases, especially during chemotherapy, dialysis, complex surgeries, and organ or tissue transplantation procedures. Plasma collection systems are also used during the diagnosis of various infectious and non-infectious diseases. For the treatment, plasma samples are collected to measure the basic metabolism components such as blood sodium, urea nitrogen, potassium, magnesium, creatinine, chloride, and also used to measure blood glucose and lipid levels.

Pandemic coronavirus is believed to have negative impact on the global plasma collection systems market. Plasma collection systems manufacturing industries are being shuttered around the world causing an unusual technology and business model transformation. The flow of patients in the hospitals and clinics have fallen which has led to the decreased demand for plasma collection systems. But this effect is temporary and the market is expected to recover soon and grow with a significant rate during the forecast period.

Plasma Collection Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, coronary heart disease, diabetes, and anemia is the major driving factor for the growth of the plasma collection systems market. In addition, the rising demand for blood transfusion and numbers of surgeries, and casualty cases are further driving the growth of global plasma collection systems market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in U.S. there were 26,203 cases of Lyme disease for the period between 2006 and 2016. However, certain factors can restrain the growth of the global plasma collection systems market such as stringent regulations by the government and lack of trained medical professional, especially in the developing countries.

Plasma Collection Systems Market: Segmentation

Based on the product type, the global plasma collection systems market can be segmented as:

Plasma Collection Tubes

Needles and Syringes

Lancets

Microfluidic System

Blood Bags

Vacuum Blood Collection System

Accessories

Based on the method of collection, the global plasma collection systems market can be segmented as:

Manual Plasma Collection

Automated Plasma Collection

Based on an end-user, the global plasma collection systems market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Diagnostic Centers

Research and Academic Organizations

Home Care Settings

Others

Plasma Collection Systems Market: Overview

Based on the product type, plasma collection tubes segment is expected to hold a major share in the plasma collection systems market due to its higher demand for various blood testing methods. Based on the method of collection, automated plasma collection is likely to dominate the global plasma collection systems market due to rapid sample processing and diagnosis with convenience. Based on the end-user, the hospital segment is expected to be the most profitable segment in the global plasma collection systems market as they serve as primary centers for treatment and diagnosis of diseases.

Plasma Collection Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the global plasma collection systems market due to the improved healthcare infrastructure, increasing R&D activities, and the presence of leading clinical diagnostics companies in the region. Moreover, the adoption of innovative & advanced technology and a large focus on clinical research is driving the regional growth of plasma collection systems market. North America is expected to be followed by Europe in the global plasma collection systems market due to the increasing number of blood donation activities and the presence of major players in the region. Asia Pacific region is projected to have a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising disposable income and increasing prevalence of sepsis and healthcare associated infection in the region, whereas Middle East and Africa is expected to have a slowest growth rate due to lack of advanced medical facilities in the region.

Plasma Collection Systems Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global plasma collection systems market identified across the value chain include: Becton, Dickinson and Company, NIPRO Medical Corp., Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corp., Medtronic plc, Sarstedt AG & Co., Haemonetics Corp., FL MEDICAL s.r.l., Qiagen N.V., Greiner Holding AG, and others.

